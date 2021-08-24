Nienhiser Picks Up Sprint Invaders Win at Lee County

PETERSEN MEDAIA

Changing directions for the rest of the 2021 season back to a winged schedule, Paul Nienhiser quickly returned to victory lane as he picked up a Sprint Invaders win on Friday night behind the wheel of the Scott Bonar owned No. machine.

“It was the tail of two nights for us,” Nienhiser said. “Friday night it was great to get another win for Scott, but Saturday night we got tore up a little bit, and I hate to leave the guys with a torn-up racecar.”

Kicking his weekend off on Friday night at Lee County, Nienhiser would draw the outside of the third row of his heat race with the series using a passing point format.

With a very drivable car underneath him, the Chapin, IL driver was able to work his way up to second which made him the night’s high point guy following heat race competition.

Lining up on the pole of the Dash, Nienhiser was the victim of a wild pass attempt that damaged his nose wing and drag link. Losing several spots, Nienhiser would rebound to a third-place finish, which placed him in the second row for the feature event.

Following the draw after the Dash, Nienhiser had a little luck on his side as he found himself on the pole of the feature event with the surface extremely wide and very racy.

Making the needed repairs following the Dash, Nienhiser would mash the loud pedal when the feature came to life and left the rest of the field in his wake. With his right rear planted on the fence for the duration of the race, Nienhiser earned his money working the cushion to perfection.

Mindful of the slick surface, Nienhiser was careful not to push his entry too hard, but being out front made that tough, as he was unsure where the rest of the field was. On this night however, Nienhiser would not be denied as he was able to pick up his fourth feature event win of the season.

Saturday night the scene shifted to 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA. Drawing the pole for his heat race, the heavy track conditions were tough on Nienhiser, and he would slip back to finish second.

Despite losing a spot, Nienhiser was still able to put the Scott Bonar owned entry in the Dash where he would finish fifth.

Lining up on the outside of the third row for the feature event, trouble would ensue as the green was displayed.

With a car getting out of shape in front of Nienhiser, a car behind him would make contact and send the No. 50 machine flipping and he would endure more contact from other cars as he came to a rest.

Though a violent wreck, Nienhiser was able to walk away from the wreckage, but his night was over before it could really start.

“It was definitely the most concerned I have been wrecking before with the contact that ensued once I stopped flipping,” Nienhiser said. “I am thankful the safety equipment did its job, but I am super bummed we have a torn up car.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil, Roadworks, Peterbilt, Mason Sound, Innovative Design, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency, Bob Hawks Auto Body, Fierce Herbicide, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium Products, Vortex Wings, Signature Signs and Design, and Team Simpson for their continued support.

2021 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-38, Wins-4, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-13

ON TAP: Nienhiser is unsure when his next race will be at this time.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.