Sooner Sprints back in action Saturday at Monarch

By John Rittenoure

– TULSA, Okla. (August 23, 2021) – Six different winners have emerged after six Sooner Sprint Series events this season and that could become seven when the Sooner Sprints return to Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas on Saturday.

The Sooner Sprint season opened at Monarch on April 9 and Danny Smith of Sapulpa posted the first victory. Since then Loyd Clevenger, Sheldon Barksdale, Dean Drake, Jr., Whit Gastineau and Danny Wood have posted victories.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4 p.m., grandstand at 5. Drivers meeting is scheduled for 5:45 followed by hot laps at 6:30. Racing gets underway at 7:30.

More information about the Sooner Sprint Series can be found on facebook and on the web at www.SoonerSprintSeries.com.