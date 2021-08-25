410 and 360 Track Titles on the Line This Saturday Night at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 24, 2021) – The 2021 Knoxville Raceway sprint car season comes down to this Saturday night, August 28, with the Iowa Corn Growers Association Districts 5 and 9 Season Championship Night!

Two classes are going down to the wire, with three drivers in each in contention for a championship. St. Michael, Minnesota’s Davey Heskin is looking for his first title, and has a 78 point lead on South Dakota’s Justin Henderson. Four-time champion, Brian Brown, from Grain Valley, Missouri, also has his hat in the ring, just 86 points back of the leader.

Ryan Giles of Grimes, Iowa hopes to get a first track title as well, in the 360 class. South Dakota’s Clint Garner would like to add a ninth championship to his trophy case, and lies just 80 points back. Knoxville’s Jamie Ball also has a shot of his own, as he sits third, 104 points behind the leader.

Taking away the 100 points competitors receive for participation, 240 points are possible through qualifying, heat races and feature events in both classes.

The math in the Pace Performance Pro Sprints is a lot easier. Oskaloosa’s Tyler Groenendyk just needs to make his way to the track to clinch his title. It will be Groenendyk’s first track title of any kind at Knoxville.

In addition to season awards, additional cash will again be on the line for the drivers. In the 410 class, the A main purse pays the following…

1. $5,000 2. $3,000 3. $2,750 4. $2,500 5. $1,750 6. $1,500 7. $1,400 8. $1,300

9. $1,200 10. $1,000 11. $900 12. $875 13. $850 14. $825 15. $800 16. $775 17. $750 18. $725 19. $700 20. $650 21-24. $600

The 360 purse will be…

1. $2,000 2. $1,700 3. $1,200 4. $1,000 5. $800 6. $700 7. $600 8. $550 9. $525 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $400 15. $375 16. $350 17. $325 18-24. $300

The Pro Sprints will pay $700 to win and $150 to start.

In addition, fans can enjoy $1 Busch Light Night

