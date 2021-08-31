National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car Heading West!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, August 30, 2021 – The Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa is hitting the west coast the next two weeks.

First up, the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals commence Friday, September 3 through Sunday, September 5 at the Skagit Speedway near Alger, Washington. There will be a silent auction in addition to an opportunity to buy your sprint car raffle tickets.

The auction will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 5 in the Fan Fest Area at the Skagit Speedway. A number of items will be up for auction including autographed items from Steve Kinser, Kasey Kahne, Gio Scelzi, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, AJ Watson and others.

On Monday, September 6, the World of Outlaws will be visiting the Grays Harbor Raceway near Elma, Washington, and then the raffle car will head to California for the Gold Cup at the Silver Dollar Speedway Friday, September 10 through Saturday, September 11.

Sprint Car Raffle Tickets are just $20 or six for $100. If you can’t make it to see us out west, you can visit www.SprintCarRaffle.com to purchase your tickets!

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com.