Mihocko Wins at Kokomo Speedway

KOKOMO, IN (September 5, 2021) — Tye Mihocko won the non-wing sprint car portion of the Vince Oseman Memorial Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. Coby Barksdale, Max Guilford, Kyle Shipley, and Tyler Hewitt rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 24p-Tye Mihocko

2. 16k-Coby Barksdale

3. 79-Max Guilford

4. OG-Kyle Shipley

5. 97-Tyler Hewitt

6. 34x-Sterling Cling

7. 21b-Ryan Barr

8. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

9. 21-Travis Hery

10. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

11. 56-Mitchell Davis

12. 16s-Jackson Slone

13. 99-Jack James

14. 77sx-Braydon Cromwell

15. 57-Max Adams

16. 34-Parker Frederickson

17. 77s-Travis Berryhill

18. 44-David Hair

19. 4J-Justin Owen

20. 11-Aaron Davis