Mihocko Wins at Kokomo Speedway

KOKOMO, IN (September 5, 2021) — Tye Mihocko won the non-wing sprint car portion of the Vince Oseman Memorial Sunday at Kokomo Speedway. Coby Barksdale, Max Guilford, Kyle Shipley, and Tyler Hewitt rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 24p-Tye Mihocko
2. 16k-Coby Barksdale
3. 79-Max Guilford
4. OG-Kyle Shipley
5. 97-Tyler Hewitt
6. 34x-Sterling Cling
7. 21b-Ryan Barr
8. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
9. 21-Travis Hery
10. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
11. 56-Mitchell Davis
12. 16s-Jackson Slone
13. 99-Jack James
14. 77sx-Braydon Cromwell
15. 57-Max Adams
16. 34-Parker Frederickson
17. 77s-Travis Berryhill
18. 44-David Hair
19. 4J-Justin Owen
20. 11-Aaron Davis