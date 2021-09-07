Trever Kirkland Wires ASCS Frontier Field At Desert Thunder Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

– PRICE, Utah (September 5, 2021) Leading start to finish in the debut of the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region at Utah’s Desert Thunder Raceway, Montana’s Trever Kirkland topped Sunday’s A-Feature.

Kirkland’s second win of the season, and fifth overall with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, the No. 37 bolted to the lead from pole.

Chased from Lap 4, Garen Linder rarely trailed by much more than a second and would come up shy by 0.413-seconds at the drop of the checkered flag. Ned Powers moved up three for the final podium step, with Kory Wermling going from 10th to fourth. Logan Forler completed the top five.

Up eight positions from 14th, Tyler Driever crossed sixth with Shad Peterson seventh. C.J. Thorne, Heath Denney, and Michael Bingham made up the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back at Desert Thunder Raceway on Monday, September 6, with the action getting underway at 5:00 P.M. (MDT).

Tickets are $15, $12 for Senior and Military, $8 for Youth (6-12), and free for kids five and under. Pits are $25. Desert Thunder Raceway is located at 2800 Airport Road in Price City, Utah. Information on the track can be found at http://www.desertthunderfoundation.org or by calling (217) 412-3424.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Frontier Region

Desert Thunder Raceway (Price, Utah)

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Heat 1: 1. 2L-Logan Forler[5]; 2. 00B-Michael Bingham[3]; 3. 11-Heath Denney[6]; 4. 2X-Mike Manwill[1]; 5. (DNF) 33T-Tyler Driever[4]; 6. (DNF) 81-Darren Smith[2]

Heat 2: 1. 2-Shad Petersen[3]; 2. 14X-CJ Thorne[1]; 3. 0-Ned Powers[5]; 4. 14-Madison Crowther[2]; 5. 64Z-Preslie Thorne[4]; 6. (DNS) 74U-Chauncey Filler

Heat 3: 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[1]; 2. 22-Garen Linder[5]; 3. 34-Randy Whitman[2]; 4. 9K-Kory Wermling[4]; 5. 24-Ian Myers[6]; 6. (DNF) 38-Caleb Crowther[3]

A Feature: 1. 37-Trever Kirkland[1]; 2. 22-Garen Linder[4]; 3. 0-Ned Powers[6]; 4. 9K-Kory Wermling[10]; 5. 2L-Logan Forler[2]; 6. 33T-Tyler Driever[14]; 7. 2-Shad Petersen[3]; 8. 14X-CJ Thorne[8]; 9. 11-Heath Denney[7]; 10. 00B-Michael Bingham[5]; 11. 34-Randy Whitman[9]; 12. 2X-Mike Manwill[13]; 13. 24-Ian Myers[11]; 14. 14-Madison Crowther[12]; 15. 64Z-Preslie Thorne[15]; 16. (DNF) 74U-Chauncey Filler[17]; 17. (DNF) 38-Caleb Crowther[16]; 18. (DNS) 81-Darren Smith