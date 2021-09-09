Plymouth Dirt Track to Host Badger on Saturday

September 9, 2021, Sun Prairie, WI– Two events remain in the 2021 season for the Badger Midget Series. The Plymouth Dirt Track will host the final Wisconsin event for the series on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Advanced Fastening Supply, a longtime partner with the Badger Midget Series, has announced a continuation of a bonus for all Badger competitors in Saturday night’s event. AFS will contribute $100.00 to all competitors taking a green flag lap. AFS is a Wisconsin-based company with three locations throughout the state: Madison, Appleton, and Waukesha. Need fasteners, tools, or accessories AFS has your needs covered.

Nine different drivers have claimed a feature victory in the twelve previous Badger races at the facility dating back to 1950 when the current track replaced the 1/2-mile oval. Chase McDermand won the most recent race at Plymouth on July 31, 2021. Joining Badger on the night’s race events will be the PDTR/MSA Sprint Car Series, Grand Nationals (Championship Night), and B Modifieds (Championship Night).

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 1791; 2. Zach Boden 1265; 3. Lamont Critchett 1176 4. Kyle Stark 1061; 5. Andy Baugh 977; 6. Kevin Olson 950; 7. Kevin Douglas 870; 8. Mike Stroik 863; 9. Cody Weisensel 805; 10. Kyle Koch 798

