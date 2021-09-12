Nick Parker Outruns All With ASCS Southwest At Arizona Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 11, 2021) Claiming his fourth career victory with the ASCS Southwest Region, Tucson’s Nick Parker took the lead and never looked back Saturday night at Arizona Speedway.

Having to fend off challengers during a mid-race caution, the No. 115 was chased by New Mexico’s Wes Wofford for 20 laps. Under fire from Colton Hardy, the No. 41 slipped into the runner-up position for a pair of laps before being overtaken by John Carney II. Taking over a second off the advantage held by Parker, time would run out for any kind of challenge.

Winning by 1.713-seconds, Parker’s win is his first of the 2021 season. Carney in second was followed by Colton Hardy, with Wes Wofford ending up fourth, and taking over the point’s lead. Following into second in tour standings, J.T. Imperial crossed fifth.

Alex Pettas was sixth with Eric Wilkins in seventh. Chris Bonneau made up four spots, with Logan Calderwood and Nick Aiuto completing the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region Heat Races paid an extra $50 to win and was presented by Ron Gilson Photography and Highline Clothing Co. The extra cash went to Alex Pettas, Nick Parker, and Stevie Sussex.

Next on the 2021 lineup is Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande on Saturday, September 18.

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Alex Pettas[2]; 2. 19-Wes Wofford[4]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy[5]; 4. 71H-Nick Aiuto[6]; 5. 3V-Jim Vanzant[1]; 6. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker[1]; 2. 01-John Carney[2]; 3. 75X-JT Imperial[5]; 4. 15-Chris Bonneau[4]; 5. 96S-Brandon Sampson[3]; 6. 17-Ryan Walter[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Stevie Sussex[2]; 2. 44-Eric Wilkins[1]; 3. 6-Logan Calderwood[4]; 4. 14-Cody Sickles[5]; 5. 7BG-Mark Clark[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 115-Nick Parker[1]; 2. 01-John Carney[8]; 3. 41-Colton Hardy[6]; 4. 19-Wes Wofford[2]; 5. 75X-JT Imperial[7]; 6. 2-Alex Pettas[3]; 7. 44-Eric Wilkins[5]; 8. 15-Chris Bonneau[12]; 9. 6-Logan Calderwood[9]; 10. 71H-Nick Aiuto[10]; 11. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[17]; 12. 17-Ryan Walter[16]; 13. 3V-Jim Vanzant[15]; 14. 14-Cody Sickles[11]; 15. 96S-Brandon Sampson[13]; 16. (DNF) 7BG-Mark Clark[14]; 17. (DNF) 57-Stevie Sussex[4]