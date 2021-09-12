Stevie Sussex Earns ASCS Desert Non-Wing Victory At Arizona Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 11, 2021) Picking up his first win of the 2021 season, Stevie Sussex rolled into Victory Lane at Arizona Speedway with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series.

Leading non-stop in the series return from the summer break, the win is the sixth time the Laveen, Ariz. driver has topped the non-wing series.

Chased to the line by Bruce St. James, the “Radio Flyer” secured second on Lap 22 and was able to make up some ground in the closing laps but was still 1.415-seconds trailing the No. 12 at the checkered flag. On and off the podium a couple of times, Joshua Shipley ultimately ended on the final podium step.

From eighth, Washington’s Jake Helsel ended up fourth, with Troy DeGaton following from 10th to fifth.

Slipping back to sixth after starting on the pole, Bryan Ledbetter, Jr. was followed by Jonas Reynolds. Peter Yerkovich was eighth, with Ronald Webster and AJ Hernandez in tenth.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series is back at Arizona Speedway on Saturday, October 2.

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Stevie Sussex[2]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley[6]; 3. 7K-Bruce St James[7]; 4. 25W-Ronald Webster[3]; 5. 3K-Patrick Krob[4]; 6. 7-Mason Keefer[1]; 7. 65X-John Romero[5]; 8. (DNF) 21C-Brian Chamberlain[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[2]; 2. 44-Jake Helsel[3]; 3. 0-Jonas Reynolds[6]; 4. 3-Pete Yerkovich[1]; 5. 9X-Randy Nelson[4]; 6. 43-Justin Kierce[5]; 7. 22G-Aaron Jones[7]; 8. 61-Chad Stevens[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9-John Shelton[1]; 2. 24-Jimmy Pontin[3]; 3. 72-AJ Hernandez[4]; 4. 39T-Troy DeGaton[5]; 5. 10-Eugene Thomas[2]; 6. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[7]; 7. 99-Bobby Carrick[6]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 12-Stevie Sussex[2]; 2. 7K-Bruce St James[4]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley[3]; 4. 44-Jake Helsel[8]; 5. 39T-Troy DeGaton[10]; 6. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[1]; 7. 0-Jonas Reynolds[7]; 8. 3-Pete Yerkovich[12]; 9. 25W-Ronald Webster[11]; 10. 72-AJ Hernandez[9]; 11. 65X-John Romero[21]; 12. 99-Bobby Carrick[20]; 13. 3K-Patrick Krob[13]; 14. (DNF) 61-Chad Stevens[23]; 15. (DNF) 9X-Randy Nelson[14]; 16. (DNF) 22G-Aaron Jones[18]; 17. (DNF) 7-Mason Keefer[19]; 18. (DNF) 25AZ-Rick Shuman[15]; 19. (DNF) 24-Jimmy Pontin[6]; 20. (DNF) 10-Eugene Thomas[16]; 21. (DNF) 9-John Shelton[5]; 22. (DNF) 43-Justin Kierce[17]; 23. (DNF) 21C-Brian Chamberlain[22]