All Stars to takeover Pennsylvania one final time with visits to Williams Grove and Lincoln

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 15, 2021) – Although only five events remain on the 2021 FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule, two will be contested in the heart of Central Pennsylvania, as the traveling All Stars are set to invade the Keystone State one final time with visits to Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 17-18.

“America’s Series” will chase a total weekend winner’s share equaling $27,000 beginning with the $7,000-to-win Jack Gunn Memorial / Dirt Classic Qualifier on Friday. The annual Gunn tribute was originally slated to take shape in late August, but Mother Nature had other plans. In response, Williams Grove Speedway officials rescheduled the Jack Gunn Memorial for Friday, September 17, coinciding with the previously scheduled All Star / Dirt Classic Qualifier.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their 2021 Pennsylvania slate with Lincoln Speedway’s Dirt Classic VIII, once again awarding a top prize equaling $20,000. Utilizing a unique format, All Star and Pennsylvania Posse competitors, as well as a handful of the region’s finest, will participate in two rounds of heat race competition during their visit to the Pigeon Hills, all of which capped with the evening’s 40-lap finale.

Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson is the defending Dirt Classic champion, scoring the $20,000 payday from the front row; his 14th and final All Star victory of the 2020 season.

It should be noted that the Dirt Classic Qualifier winner at Williams Grove Speedway will be a guaranteed starter in Saturday’s 40-lap Dirt Classic VIII.

Closing in on a first-ever All Star Circuit of Champions title in a first-ever attempt, Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney will once again lead the All Star charge into Pennsylvania Posse Country, on top of the current driver standings over Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason and Sikeston, Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg. Better known as “Sunshine,” Courtney is an eight-time All Star winner thus far in 2021 with his most recent accomplished at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, August 26.

Eliason and Schuerenberg own a combined three All Star main event victories this season, and although a far cry from Courtney’s Series-leading eight, Eliason’s pair holds the upper hand, at least for the time being. The Visalia, California-native is a recent winner at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway, claiming a $7,300 payday during Kramer Klash action on Saturday, August 28.

The “Northpole Nightmare” Bill Balog is currently fourth in the All Star driver championship, followed by Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry, Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck, Neptune City, New Jersey’s Kyle Reinhardt, and Nashvhille’s Paul McMahan.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

31. Stateline Speedway, New York (July 9, 2021): Hunter Schuerenberg

32. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (July 10, 2021): Spencer Bayston

33. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 23, 2021): Cap Henry (2)

34. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 24, 2021): Christopher Bell

35. Humboldt Speedway, Kansas (July 25, 2021): Tyler Courtney (6)

36. I-70 Motorsports Park, Missouri (July 27, 2021): Brian Brown

37. Mo. State Fair Speedway, Missouri (July 29, 2021): Tyler Courtney (7)

38. 34 Raceway, Iowa (July 30, 2021): Kerry Madsen

39. Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (July 31, 2021): Kerry Madsen (2)

40. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (August 20, 2021): Cory Eliason

41. Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (August 21, 2021): Cole Duncan (2)

42. Grandview, Pennsylvania (August 26, 2021): Tyler Courtney (8)

43. Lincoln Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 28, 2021): Cory Eliason (2)

44. BAPS M. Speedway, Pennsylvania (August 29, 2021): Danny Dietrich (2)

45. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 3, 2021): Zeb Wise (2)

46. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (September 4, 2021): Spencer Bayston (2)

47. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (September 9, 2021): Brent Marks

48. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (September 10, 2021): Daryn Pittman

49. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (September 11, 2021): Logan Wagner (2)

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 9/11/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 6078

2. Cory Eliason – 5802

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 5664

4. Bill Balog – 5538

5. Zeb Wise – 5518

6. Cap Henry – 5492

7. Justin Peck – 5296

8. Kyle Reinhardt – 5014

9. Paul McMahan – 4308

10. Ian Madsen – 4102