Allstar Performance Event List: September 17-19, 2021

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place September 17-19, 2021 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, September 17, 2021

67 Speedway Texarkana, AR Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Big O Speedway Ennis, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Legendary 100 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Legendary 100 Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Limited Sprints Season Championship East Alabama Motor Speedway Phenix City, AL United Sprint Car Series Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Thunder on the Downs Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Hockett/McMillin Memorial Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Hockett/McMillin Memorial Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Midwest Sprint Touring Series Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Dirt Classic Qualifier Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA PA Sprint Series

Saturday, September 18, 2021



81 Speedway Park City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midgets Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Auburndale Speedway Winterhaven, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Interstate Racing Association Scott Semmelmann Memorial Castrol Raceway Edmonton, QLD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Legendary 100 Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Legendary 100 Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region Rock N Roll Rumble Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Limited Sprints Season Championship Devil’s Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprintcar Series Dothan Motor Speedway Cottonweood, AL LoBuck Sprint Car Series East Alabama Motor Speedway Phenix City, AL United Sprint Car Series Evans Mills Raceway Evans Mills, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Gravity Park Speedway Chilton, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Thunder on the Downs I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Association Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford, CA World of Outlaws Tom Tarlton Classic Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Dirt Classic Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Hockett/McMillin Memorial Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Natural Bridge Speedway Natural Bridge, VA Virginia Sprint Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Oklahoma Sports Park Ada, OK Sooner Sprint Series Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Pike County Speedway Magnolia, MS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Shadyhill Speedway Medaryville, IN Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Season Championship Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Season Championship South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Spoon River Speedway Canton, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH International Supermodified Association Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Classic Star Speedway Epping, NH NEMA Lites Star Classic Star Speedway Epping, NH NEMA Midget Car Series Star Classic Tri-County Motor Speedway Hudson, ND USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series Haubstadt Hustler Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Western Speedway Victoria, BC WILROC

Sunday, September 19, 2021



the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park Bakersfield, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series