McCarl Wins MSTS Feature at Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS, IA (September 18, 2021) — Terry McCarl won the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature Saturday at Rapid Speedway. Kaleb Johnson, Chris Thram, Jody Rosenboom, and Lee Goos, Jr. rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, Iowa
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[1]
2. 24T-Chris Thram[4]
3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[2]
4. 0-Brandon Stevenson[7]
5. 4W-Matt Wasmund[3]
6. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[5]
DNS: 20-Brant O’Banion
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 24-Terry McCarl[2]
2. 22-Kaleb Johnson[3]
3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[1]
4. 5-Eric Lutz[4]
5. 55-Nate Eakin[6]
6. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[5]
Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 17-Lee Goos Jr[6]
2. 86-Elliot Amdahl[1]
3. 10-Lincoln Drewis[2]
4. 101-Chuck McGillivray[3]
5. 7C-Clinton Bruns[5]
6. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[4]
7. 32-Darin Spielman[7]
Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 24-Terry McCarl[4]
2. 22-Kaleb Johnson[3]
3. 24T-Chris Thram[6]
4. 14-Jody Rosenboom[10]
5. 17-Lee Goos Jr[8]
6. 86-Elliot Amdahl[1]
7. 5-Eric Lutz[11]
8. 20-Brant O’Banion[20]
9. 0-Brandon Stevenson[2]
10. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]
11. 4W-Matt Wasmund[15]
12. 10-Lincoln Drewis[9]
13. 101-Chuck McGillivray[12]
14. 32-Darin Spielman[18]
15. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[7]
16. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[16]
17. 7C-Clinton Bruns[14]
18. 55-Nate Eakin[13]
19. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[17]
DNS: 13MJ-Brandon Halverson