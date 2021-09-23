CRSA Racing to “The Golden Throne” for $1,000 Saturday at Penn Can

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – Just two events remain on the 2021 Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints Series. Round number fifteen of sixteen lands on a big weekend of racing at Gary Folk Sr.’s Penn Can Speedway “King of the Can” weekend.

Paying $1,000-to-win, the “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” will tackle ‘The Can’ for the third time in 2021. The first trip this season kicked off the 2021 campaign with local hero Kyle Pierce taking his first career CRSA Series win. The Spencer, NY driver successfully kicked off a new partnership with Midstate Basement Authorities, who also support the CRSA Sprints as a marketing partner.

The second trip of the season to Penn Can in July produced another winner to add to the 2021 win column as Altamont, NY pilot and point leader Jeff Trombley knocked his first of the season down. It had been an ultra-consistent season for the Trombley and Alexson combination, but Penn Can provided their first checkered flag of the season.

Following a crazy turn of events at Fonda Speedway this past Friday night, the race for the runner-up spot in points has heated up into a frenzy. Josh Flint currently runs in the second spot some 171 points behind Trombley- nearly a perfect night of Heat/A-Main points behind. But after several engine issues and a crash Friday night causing damage to Flint’s chassis, it appears that the season may be done for the No. 41J per conversations at Fonda.

The driver who benefited the greatest from Fonda Speedway was Kyle Pierce, who now just rests 175 points behind Trombley in third place. Pierce logged a sixth place finish in Friday’s 20-lap A-Main and gained points on both Flint and Trevor Years who didn’t finish.

The aforementioned Years has been nearly as consistent as Pierce in 2021- only lacking an additional Top 5 and 2 wins. Years now rests two points behind Pierce and six points behind Flint and has been turning up the wick before Friday’s Lap 1 crash. Watch for Years to take a step forward in his comfort level with Penn Can Speedway Saturday night in his quest for the second spot in the 2021 standings.

Not out of the thick of it yet either is Dana Wagner who sits 187 back of Trombley and 16 points back of Flint for second. If Wagner had any luck at all in 2021, he very well could be giving Trombley a run for his money for the 2021 title. So to be less than 20 points back of second place with two races remaining isn’t bad for Wagner who hasn’t missed a tour race all season.

Saturday night the pit gates open at 4:00PM. The CRSA Sprints driver’s meeting will take place at the MEM Trailer at 5:00PM. Heat in Engines 5:15PM with hot laps to follow. Race time is slated for 6:00PM.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2021 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Hoosier Racing Tires, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2021 schedule please visit our website

Please visit the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints on Facebook and on Twitter

