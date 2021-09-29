USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS EYE $4,000-TO-WIN CLASH AT ARIZONA SPEEDWAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 28, 2021… After a hard fought “Glenn Howard Classic” at Perris, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will invade Arizona Speedway (San Tan Valley, AZ) this Saturday, October 2nd. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the fifteenth point race will pay $4,000-TO-WIN. The action packed card will also feature the ASCS San Tan Ford Sprint Cars. The spectator gates will open at 4:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688. For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– THE 2019 RULE BOOK will be followed in regards to race format and weight rule (1,325 lbs. with driver)

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Hoosier 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A are the only legal right rear tires with the series. Hoosier Tires are mandatory on all four corners. This is in preparation and compliance with the upcoming races with the USAC National Series.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– Arizona state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– 2021 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– TRANSPONDERS ARE MANDATORY: Series officials will have transponders to rent at the track for those racers that do not have them.

– ONE WAY DRIVER RADIOS ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

Since November 4, 2016, Arizona Speedway has held 13 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and eight different drivers have claimed victory. “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney leads all drivers with 4 wins and Chad Boespflug set the 1-lap track record of 14.625 on November 5, 2016. A complete series win list at the San Tan Valley oval is at the end of this release.

Heading to Saturday’s event in Arizona, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) has a 49-point lead over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner ran third in last Saturday’s “Glenn Howard Classic” at Perris. To date, the eight-time champion has four feature wins, six Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, twelve top-10 finishes, and 93 feature laps led on the year. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has eighty-seven USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to extend his lead win another win at Arizona Speedway.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Eagle, Roa scored a fifth place finish last Saturday night. At press time, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, twelve top-10 finishes and 59 feature laps led in the campaign. With ten career victories, Brody will have his sights on adding a victory at Arizona Speedway to his resume.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) sits third in the championship point chase. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams ran second to “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. at the “Glenn Howard Classic.” To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes and 72 feature laps led to his credit. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven career wins and will be looking for his first triumph at San Tan Valley.

Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, CA) is fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the family owned #4G Trench Shoring / Cam 2 Blue Blood Oil Maxim, Gansen raced from ninth to sixth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. At press time, the veteran driver has posted one In Memory of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, thirteen top-10 finishes, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and 1 feature lap led on the season. This Saturday night, Chris will have his sights on earning his first USAC/CRA victory at Arizona Speedway.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing his #44 Trench Shoring / CRW Designs and Machining DRC, Williams scored sixteenth at Perris after an early exit. To date, the 2010 Victorville Sprint Car Champion has three heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led in the campaign. Cody has one career USAC/CRA win and will be looking to stand on top of the podium this Saturday night.

Heading to Perris, Austin Grabowksi (Riverside, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA). Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA), Jake Hodges (Camarillo, CA), Ikaika O’Brien (Oahu, HI), and Shane Sexton (Warner Springs, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Matt McCarthy, Verne Sweeney, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Logan Williams, “Speedy” Stevie Sussex, R.J. Johnson, Chris Bonneau, Randy Nelson, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona, just five minutes from Mesa. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $20-$25, Senior Tickets are $20-$25, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are $5. For more event and ticket information, visit arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, BillsJerky.com, Component Repair Company, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huntington Beach Glass and Mirror, In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, surfNsprint.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 2-Max Adams, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Carson Short, 1-Ryan Timmons.

SAN TAN VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tyler Courtney, 2-Justin Grant, 2-Chris Windom, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Jake Swanson.

2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-1008, 2. Brody Roa-959, 3. Austin Williams-857, 4. Chris Gansen-787, 5. Cody Williams-738, 6. Tommy Malcolm-697, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-596, 8. Matt McCarthy-509, 9. Verne Sweeney-494, 10. Danny Faria Jr.-473, 11. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-471, 12. Logan Williams-464, 13. A.J. Bender-423, 14. Matt Mitchell-408, 15. Austin Grabowski ®-407, 16. Stevie Sussex-319, 17. Ryan Timmons ®-290, 18. Chase Johnson-281, 19. Brent Owens ®-261, 20. Jake Hodges ®-239, 21. Jeff Dyer-233, 22. Joel Rayborne-223, 23. Steve Hix-215, 24. Max Adams-195, 25. Austin Liggett-182, 26. Shane Sexton ®-169, 27. Troy Rutherford-160, 28. Dan Taylor-145, 29. Ikaika O’Brien ®-141, —. Nate Schank-141, 31. Austin Ervine-138, 32. R.J. Johnson-133, 33. Daniel Whitley-132, —. Trent Williams-132, 35. Tony Gomes-129, 36. Ryan Bernal-122, 37. Rick Hendrix-119, 38. Carson Short-111, 39. Kaleb Montgomery-110, 40. Davey Ray-105, 41. Kyle Edwards-87, 42. Shane Hopkins-79, 43. James Herrera-77, 44. Tanner Boul ®-75, 45. Travis Buckley-75, 46. Jarrett Soares-72, 47. Trevor Schmid-68, 48. Jonas Reynolds-66, 49. Cal Smith-53, 50. Chris Bonneau-53, 51. Christopher Muraoka-51, 52. Ron Laplant-50, 53. Randy Nelson-45, 54. Tyler Hatzikian-42, 55. James Heling-41, 56. Gary Paulson-39, 57. Frank Herman-35, 58. Kalib Henry-35, 59. Jake Morgan-35, 60. Tom Hendricks-28, 61. Danny Sheridan-26, 62. Denny McNary-20, 63. Cody Smith-20, 64. Daylin Perreira-10, —. Gary Marshall Jr.-10, —. Sheldon Moniz-10, —. Tony Richards-10, —. Bradley Terrell-10, —. Clint Motta-10, —. Boy Moniz-10, —. Nathan Johnson-10, —. Ryan Owens-10.