Fremont Rained Out; Track Champions Crowned

FREMONT, OH (October 3, 2021) – Late afternoon rain hit Fremont Speedway Saturday, Oct. 2, causing the cancellation of racing on Fremont Federal Credit Union Track Championship Night.

DJ Foos of Fremont, the 2019 and 2021 Attica Fremont Championship Series titlist earns his first Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints track championship. Foos was the track’s 2012 305 champion.

Matt Foos of Fremont, DJ’s brother, wrapped up the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint title, his first ever at Fremont.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti scored his third straight championship in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and his fourth overall title in the division.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9 with the Jim and Joanne Ford Classic featuring the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Car Series. It’s the final race of 2021 for the track and the All Stars. The dirt trucks join the racing card on Friday with the 305 sprints competing on Saturday.

Any pit pass or rain stub purchased for the Oct 2, event can be used for any of the two events next weekend with the difference in price being paid.

