RAINED OUT: FRIDAY’S JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL AT WAYNE CITY

From USAC

Wayne City, Illinois (October 8, 2021)………The accumulation of precipitation, with more arriving overnight, has forced cancellation of the Friday night, October 8 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at Wayne County Speedway in Wayne City, Ill.

The event was to be the 8th running of the Jason Leffler Memorial, honoring the late, great four-time USAC National champion driver.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season now continues this Saturday night, October 9, with Harvest Cup at Haubstadt, Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway. The event will also include the Midwest Sprint Car Series and Midwest Mini Sprint Association.

Adult general admission tickets are $25, students aged 13-18 are $20 and kids aged 12 & under are free. Pit passes are $30.

Pits open at 2:30pm CT with grandstands opening at 3:30pm, drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 5:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.