The Madman on top for TSR in Port Royal’s Nittany Showdown opener

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 11, 2021) – Kerry Madsen’s return to the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing No. 14 sprint car resulted in all but perfection, earning back-to-back top-five finishes in Port Royal Speedway’s two-day Nittany Showdown including a victory to open the weekend on Friday, October 8. Impressive, nonetheless, the victory was all but a casual walk in the park, as Madsen was forced to withstand pressure from some of the best in the business including ten-time Series champion and TSR teammate, Donny Schatz, as well as Central Pennsylvania living legend, Lance Dewease.

Madsen, driver of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing and the No. 14/Rush Truck Centers/Advance Auto Parts/Curb Records/Ford Performance/Digital Ally/Sage Fruit/FloRacing/Absolute Automation and Security/Hunt Brothers Pizza/Mobil 1/Carquest Auto Parts/J&J Auto Racing/No. 14 sprint car, led all 25 circuits of Friday’s $10,000-to-win main event, ultimately cashing in for his third World of Outlaws victory of the 2021 season.

As mentioned, the victory was far from easy for the St Marys, New South Wales, Australia-native. In fact, Madsen’s final margin of victory over Lance Dewease was 0.081 seconds; the smallest of the World of Outlaws season.

“I can’t say enough about this Tony Stewart Racing team,” Madsen said in victory lane. “I was a little bit rusty to start the night, but they kept tuning on the car and got me more and more comfortable. I was really good early in the Feature and kind of protected more so in the second half. What a fantastic car, though.”

Although unable to match his Friday night performance, Kerry Madsen closed out the 2021 Nittany Showdown at Port Royal’s “Speed Palace” with a fourth-place score on Saturday, ultimately bumping ahead two spots after winning his respective heat race.

A future schedule for Kerry Madsen and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing has yet to be determined. Any news and information pertaining to Madsen’s schedule will be released when it becomes available.

