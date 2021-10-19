Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing fires-off Thursday at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – October 18, 2021…Enthusiasm is floating through the air as one of the biggest weeks in California Sprint Car racing has arrived, which means only one thing, it’s time for Trophy Cup 27 at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

The Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing is not only known for featuring some of the best racing seen all year long, but it’s also well regarded for being held to benefit one of the truly great organizations around, the Make-A-Wish Foundation. With the Trophy Cup donating money last year, even despite not having a race, it brought the total amount of donations to $2,100,000 since the event was created back in 1994.

This weekend marks the 16th occasion that the Trophy Cup will be held at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. All cars that start the Saturday A-main are guaranteed at least $5,000 in weekend winnings and the overall champion is guaranteed a stout $27,000 in weekend winnings. The three-day extravaganza on October 21st, 22nd and 23rd features a $200,000 overall purse.

Past Trophy Cup champs entered for this weekend include reigning victor Rico Abreu of Rutherford; three-time winner Tim Kaeding of San Jose; two-time champion Shane Golobic of Fremont, along with single-time winners Bud Kaeding from Campbell, Willie Croft of Roseville and Fresno’s Craig Stidham.

Driver’s looking to take home the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing for the first time will include Paradise, California’s Kyle Hirst; Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi; Visalia’s Cory Eliason; Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney; Aromas’ Justin Sanders; Hanford’s DJ Netto; Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid; Roseville’s Colby Copeland; Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson, Hanford’s Mitchell and Michael Faccinto; Clovis’ Corey Day; Lincoln’s Tanner and Blake Carrick; Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox; Salinas’ Keith Day Jr.; Hollister’s Ryan Bernal; Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck; Raisin City’s Mitchell Moles; Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri; Altoona, Iowa’s Austin and Carson McCarl; Roseville’s Sean Becker and many more.

“With not being able to hold the Trophy Cup last year we know everyone is eager to get here this weekend,” said Thunderbowl Raceway promoter Steve Faria. “The extra functions on the fairgrounds have definitely created a happening at the event and one that people mark down on their calendar every season. I know we are looking forward to it and hope everyone else is too. Dave Pusateri and his entire team do an outstanding job with everything, and I know we’re honored to host the Trophy Cup for the 16th straight time.”

Tickets continue to be available for the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 27 presented by Rudeen Racing with all seating in the house reserved during the weekend. Adult grandstand tickets cost $50 on Thursday and Friday and $55 on Saturday. Bleacher tickets are $45 on Thursday and Friday and $50 on Saturday. Kids pricing and senior pricing is also available.

Tickets can be purchased starting at approximately 10am-10:30 each race day behind the stands at the box office. The pit gate opens at 10am on Thursday October 21, with the drivers meeting just after 3pm. Wheel packing, hot laps, qualifying and heat races will follow.

The special events that have become so popular are returning with a slight twist. Following the races on Thursday will be Hot Dog/ Chili Dog Night sponsored by KRC Safety, while Friday after the races will be Taco Bravo Fiesta Night featuring Tacos. On Saturday afternoon Steve Faria and Thunderbowl Raceway will present the Spaghetti Feed as well. Both Thursday and Friday nights will also showcase RC car racing, while Cow Pie Bingo returns as usual on Saturday.

The post-race parties start 20 minutes after the checkered flag with beer, water and soft drinks also available for purchase inside.

A donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the door during all these events is appreciated. Fans and teams are all encouraged to attend the special eating events. More info on the Trophy Cup, as well as an entry list can be found at www.trophycup.org

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 Filters and all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.