USCS Sprint Cars compete for $7000 in Halloween Havoc two-niter at Boyd’s Speedway on Friday & Saturday, October 29th & 30th

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 21, 2021 – USCS Sprints $5000 + $2000 to win at Boyd’s Speedway details…The 25 Annual United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars invade historic Boyd’s Speedway in the Chattanooga, Tennessee suburb of Ringgold, GA for the inaugural Halloween Havoc Sprint Car Mania event on Friday, October 29th at 7:30pm and on Saturday, October 30th at 7pm for two HUGE nights of high-speed sprint car racing action around the 3/8 mile Georgia red clay oval located ¼ mile off of I-75 on the South side of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

On Saturday night the USCS Outlaw Thunder winged sprint cars will compete for a $5000 top prize in their Halloween Havoc Sprint Car Mania weekend 40-lap finale. The last place finisher in the main event is guaranteed $500 to start the A-Main event. The Friday night preliminary main event will pay $2000 to the winner and $250 to start the 25-lap main event. The $5000 top prize on Saturday night is the largest one-night check ever written for a United Sprint Car Series driver to park their sprint car in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane.

Saturday night’s 10/30 main event payoff is as follows: $5000, 2500, 1250, 1000, 850, 750, 650, 550, 525, 500 and $500 through last place in the 40-lap contest.

Friday night’s 10/29 preliminary 25Lap A-Main pays as follows: $2000, 1200, 800, 650, 525, 450, 400, 350, 325, 300, 290, 280, 270, 260, 250 and $250 through last place starter.

Joining the USCS Sprint Cars on BOTH NIGHTS will be the 604 Crate Late Models, 602 Sportsman Late Models and the Front Wheel Drives. On Friday night the Beginners Sportsman also compete.

On Saturday night the USCS Outlaw Thunder winged sprint cars will compete for $5000 in their Halloween Havoc Sprint Car Mania weekend 40-lap finale. They will, once again. be joined by the 604 Crate Late Models $1200 to win, 602 Late Model Sportsman $1000 to win and the Front Wheel Drives $500 to win. Also on Saturday night’s race card are the Pony Stocks and the $1000 to win Pumpkin Run 100 for the Enduro division.

Lots of Halloween Family Fun activities are planned to include Costume Contests, Trick or Treating, Candy Toss and Games. The Pit Gates Open Friday at 3pm Grandstands 4pm Drivers Meeting at 6:30pm Hot laps to follow with racing at 7:30pm. On Saturday Pit Gates Open at 2:30pm Grandstands 3:30pm. Drivers Meeting at 5:30pm Hot laps to follow with racing at 6:30pm.

For more USCS information and rule please visit www.uscsracing.com If you still have questions please call the USCS office at 770-865-6097. For track directions and info please visit www.BoydsSpeedway.com