MICHAEL FACCINTO IS KING AT HANFORD; BLAKE BOWER EARNS CHAMPIONSHIP

By Lance Jennings

HANFORD, CA – OCTOBER 29, 2021… Charging from fourth, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA) raced to victory at Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway. Driving Marcie Campbell’s #7J Marcie Campbell Realtor / Rodela Fabrication Spike, the 2018 Champion earned his first USAC Western States Midget win of the year at the season ending “Anthony Simone Classic.” Frankie Guerrini, newly crowned champion and rookie of the year Blake Bower, Jake Andreotti, and Ben Worth chased Faccinto to the checkered flags.

Making his first start of 2021, pole-sitter Frankie Guerrini led the first sixteen laps on the lightning fast surface. Faccinto had made his way to second early in the feature and gradually reeled in the leader. With the laps winding down, the hometown driver powered to the top spot and led the final three circuits.

Before the program began, technical problems with the electronic scoring loop forced officials to cancel time trials. A passing point format was used and after running second to Colby Johnson in his heat race, Faccinto ranked third overall. In limited appearances, Michael finished the campaign placed twenty-second in championship points.

Equaling a feat by Nic Faas in 2008, Blake Bower (Brentwood, CA) clinched the championship and rookie of the year honors. Piloting Tony Boscacci’s #9 Orland Public Auto Auction / Sold Buy Guys entry, Bower finished second to Jake Andreotti in his heat race, placed fourth in passing points, and ran third in the feature.

After heat race action was completed, Colby Johnson (Penngrove, CA) was the night’s Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier. Racing the Robyn Morris owned #17K Morris Insurance Agency / Cal Crush Spike, Johnson won the 8-lap Extreme Mufflers / LMG Ag Products First Heat Race and scored tenth in the main event after an early flip. Colby finished the season ranked eleventh in USAC Western States Midget points and won the BCRA Championship.

Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, CA) won the night’s Competition Suspension Inc. / Ultra Shield Race Products / Hanni Well Drilling Second Heat Race. Driving Pete Davis’ #00 Hot Head Competition Heaters / Buchannan Automotive Stealth, Andreotti was second in passing points and finished fourth in the main event. In limited action, the rookie contender closed out the season ranked twelfth in points.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) earned the night’s Rod End Supply / Finish Line Promotions by Stephanie Odom Hard Charger Award with a seventh place run from eleventh. The pilot of the Nichols / Peckfelder #1NP NP Motorsports / Masters Design and Construction Spike missed his heat race due to mechanical problems. The team made repairs in time to compete in the season ending 20-lap main event. Despite missing several events, the veteran driver finished eleventh in the point standings.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Finish Line Promotions by Stephanie Odom, FloRacing.com, Hanni Well Drilling, Hoosier Racing Tire, LMG Ag Products, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Superior Bearing and Supply, Ultra Shield Race Products, Walker Performance Filtration, Western Flyer Xpress, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 29, 2021 – Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, California – “Anthony Simone Classic” – co-sanctioned with BCRA

EXTREME MUFFLERS / LMG AG PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Colby Johnson (#17K Morris), 2. Michael Faccinto (#7J Campbell), 3. Frankie Guerrini (#71R Morris), 4. Ron Hazelton (#15 Hazelton), 5. C.J. Sarna (#20 Sarna). NT.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS / HANNI WELL DRILLING SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Jake Andreotti (#00 Davis), 2. Blake Bower (#9 Boscacci), 3. Ben Worth (#5K Alexander), 4. Brody Fuson (#51 Carlile), 5. Terry Nichols (#1N Nichols/Peckfelder). NT.

FEATURE: (20 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Michael Faccinto (4), 2. Frankie Guerrini (1), 3. Blake Bower (3), 4. Jake Andreotti (5), 5. Ben Worth (2), 6. Brody Fuson (7), 7. David Prickett, (11, #1NP Nichols/Peckfelder), 8. Ron Hazelton (8), 9. Terry Nichols (10), 10. Colby Johnson (6). NT.

**Johnson flipped on lap one of the feature. Sarna did not start feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-16 Guerrini, Laps 17-20 Faccinto.

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALIFIER: Colby Johnson

ROD END SUPPLY / FINISH LINE PROMOTIONS BY STEPHANIE ODOM HARD CHARGER: David Prickett (11th to 7th)

FINAL USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Blake Bower-862, 2-Brody Fuson-792, 3-C.J. Sarna-662, 4-Austin Liggett-549, 5-Ben Worth-471, 6-Chase Johnson-460, 7-Shannon McQueen-418, 8-Ron Hazelton-400, 9-Jarrett Soares-392, 10-David Prickett-386.