SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES 2022 OPENING MONTH SLATE

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Following the successful celebration of Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary in 2021, the management team of the historic Snyder County half-mile oval is gearing up for another blockbuster season in 2022!

The 76th Anniversary Season will kick off at Selinsgrove Ford with Race Day at the Dealership Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., when fans can stop by the dealership to renew season reserved seats and VIP booths and pick up printed 2022 schedules. There will also be a race car display as well as the unveiling of the 2022 edition F-150 pace truck.

The track will hold a Practice Day 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, for any division on the 2022 schedule.

Selinsgrove Speedway’s official season opener will feature the modifieds in the annual Icebreaker at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, along with the crate 602 sportsman modifieds. In last year’s race, Andy Bachetti of Sheffield, Mass., bested the 50-car modified field for the $5,000 win, while Grant Hilfiger of Canadensis scored the sportsman modified victory.

On Sunday, March 27, the 410 sprint cars will make their season debut at 2 p.m. Support divisions for March 25 will be announced soon.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park, the one-fifth mile kart track located inside of Selinsgrove’s half-mile track, will host its 21st annual opener for karts at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13.

For additional information, race status, and a complete schedule when it’s released, please visit selinsgrovespeedway.com. The speedway office can be reached by calling 570.374.2266.