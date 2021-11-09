Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Earn World Finals Win

Inside Line Promotions

CONCORD, N.C. (Nov. 8, 2021) – David Gravel wrapped up the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season on a positive note last weekend during the NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals.

The Big Game Motorsports driver captured the opener on Friday before finishing fourth in the season finale on Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. The stout weekend secured a career-best runner-up result in the championship standings for Gravel.

“We had to run decent to hang onto second in points and we ran more than decent,” he said. “We qualified really good both nights and got in the dash both nights. It was great to win on Friday and to be in contention to win on Saturday. If a couple things went our way we could have won on Saturday as well. I’m pleased to end the year on a good note.”

Weather condensed the three-day event into two shows in two days beginning on Friday. Gravel set quick time during qualifying for the 19th time this season, which was the most any driver recorded during World of Outlaws competition in 2021.

“Track conditions were a little bit funky and I didn’t really feel good in hot laps,” he said. “We changed the car around a little bit and made it a lot better in qualifying. Going out late in our group was a benefit for us. Then in the heat race I didn’t get the jump on the start and ran second. We had a good dash draw finally and that set us up to try to win the race.”

Gravel placed second in a heat race before he won the dash to garner the pole position for the A Main.

“Logan (Schuchart) had a really good car,” he said. “I felt we were competitive with him. He had a situation and then we were able to fend off (Brian) Brown’s slide jobs and hang on to win in traffic. The track was getting one lane and taking rubber off the cushion. It made it difficult to go anywhere other than to follow lapped cars, but it worked out.”

The victory was his 14th of the season and 11th during World of Outlaws action.

“It’s a good feeling,” Gravel said. “You go into the offseason not questioning what are we going to change for next year to be way better. You end strong and on a positive note. It’s good for the morale going into the offseason. You can’t ask for anymore.”

The team was stout on Saturday during the final race of the season. Gravel timed in second quickest in his group, won a heat race, advanced from fourth to second in the dash and ended the night with a fourth-place result in the feature.

“We qualified good and heat raced well,” he said. “We got a solid dash draw and was able to gain a row by running second. In the feature we settled into second place. I knew the track had a high threat of taking rubber. I was trying to bide my time and take care of my stuff. I was able to slide Logan for the lead and he slid me back. I tried a different lane to not follow him into the corner and that cost us a spot. We battled and were right there. If a couple of things went our way we had a chance to win.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Nov. 5 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

Nov. 6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, N.C. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 4 (2).

SEASON STATS –

82 races, 14 wins, 46 top fives, 68 top 10s, 77 top 15s, 80 top 20s

