Jackson Motorplex Releases Tentative Special Schedule for 2022 Season

Inside Line Promotions

– JACKSON, Minn. (Nov. 23, 2021) – A dozen dates highlight the current Jackson Motorplex racing schedule for the 2022 campaign.

The division with the most nights on track is the 410ci winged sprint cars, which visit Jackson Motorplex for a pair of marquee events encompassing a total of five nights. The Border Battle runs June 17-18 and welcomes the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars as the support class during the opening night.

Two months later the Jackson Motorplex season is slated to conclude when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits for the 44 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, which has been shifted to the weekend after the Knoxville Nationals and will occur Aug. 18-20.

The dirt oval kicks off the season on April 29 when the action features the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars. It marks the first of a trio of combined nights for the two sprint car classes, which return on July 15 and July 29.

An IMCA Special is set for April 30 followed by Bank Midwest IMCA Series shows on May 17, June 14 and July 26. All five regular IMCA classes – a-modifieds, stock cars, hobby stocks, sport mods and sport compacts – will run each of the four nights.

Several additional dates are being worked on and will possibly be added to the 2022 schedule. Stay tuned to the Jackson Motorplex social media accounts throughout the offseason for the latest news.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Tri-State Late Models and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .