23rd RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE – TICKETS ON SALE!

By Bob Koorsen

After a year’s sabbatical due to Covid, a winter tradition that dates back to 1953 returns to the Expo Hall of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Friday and Saturday night December 17 & 18, indoor auto racing returns as Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales presents the 23rd “RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE”!

Proving the “Absence makes the heart grow fonder” adage, the one year hiatus seems to have spared renewed interest in the event as pre-entries are at a 10-year high and span from coast-to-coast and border to border. Race fans will be treated to a full program of practice, qualifying, heat races, and Features each day. As they have since the very first Coliseum race, the open-wheel Midgets will be the headline class. In 2019, NASCAR “Hall of Fame” member TONY STEWART continued his mastery of the 1/6th-mile oval as he swept both nights to run his win total to 11 in 22 starts.

Advance tickets are now on sale both through Ticketmaster and the Coliseum box office. Adult tickets are $22 per day ($25 reserved) with kids 2-12 $12 ($15 reserved). Each day will see a full program of qualifying, heats, last chance races and Features for the Midgets, North Baltimore Custom Cuts Winged 600 Mini Sprints, LiUna Non-Wing 600 Mini Sprints, Bob Buescher Homes Clone 360, Economy Auto Parts Clone 300, Coe Heating & Air Conditioning Jr3 Karts, Senior & Junior Champ Karts, the debut of EverageAuto,com Wedge Karts, and Baker Racing Engines Quarter Midgets. Over 300 entries are expected to compete.

Spectator gates will open each day at 11:00 am for two rounds of Go Kart and Quarter Midget qualifying heats; Midget, Winged, and Non-Winged 600 qualifying times will be collected through a pair of afternoon practice sessions; Go-Kart and Quarter Midget Features are at 6:00; Opening Ceremonies will be at 7:00 followed by the full program of Midget, Winged and Non-Winged 600 heats and Features. More information at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com.