AFS Badger Midget Series Set for 86th Season with 23 Race Slate

By Quinn McCabe

January 12, 2022 – Sun Prairie, WI – The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Auto Racing Association released a 23 race slate for its 86th season of motorsports in 2022. The full schedule encompasses eight different tracks across four states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana, and includes five doubleheader event weekends.

The 2022 AFS Badger Midget Series season will open on Saturday, May 7, and conclude on Saturday, Sept 17. Between these two dates, the AFS Badger Midget Series competitors will battle for the honor of earning one of the most prestigious championships in all of Midget Racing.

The series returns to its legendary home track, Angell Park Speedway, in Sun Prairie, WI for a total of 11 Sunday events in 2022. Angell Park, under new management, saw an incredible resurgence in 2021 with a return to large crowds and ever-exciting racing after a one-year hiatus. Several events highlight the 2022 Angell Park Speedway schedule including a return to a mid-May opener on May 15, the classic Fireworks Celebration on July 3, the Salute to Bryan Gapinski race on July 17, the BMARA Racer’s Reunion on Sunday, July 31, the Annual Sweet Corn Festival on August 21 and the Fireman’s Nationals on Sept 4.

Sycamore Speedway, the series’ Illinois home, will host a total of six events in 2022 highlighted by the season opener on Saturday, May 7, and the Franklin B Alexander Memorial on Saturday, Sept 3. Sycamore Speedway will host one AFS Badger Midget Series event each month with the exception of August which will see two events. The lightning-quick and tight bullring always provides fantastic racing action and has become a staple of the AFS Badger Midget Series calendar.

Gravity Park in Chilton, WI returns to the calendar in 2022 with the only Friday event of the season on June 17. Gravity Park is just a close 45-minute drive south of Green Bay, WI, home of the world-famous Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers. Completing a doubleheader weekend the series returns to Tomahawk Speedway in Tomahawk, WI the next evening on Saturday, June 18. Before 2021, Tomahawk Speedway had not hosted a midget race since 1974 when the track was paved.

Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway in Dubuque, IA hosted the 2021 season-opening AFS Badger Midget Series event and will return in 2022 with a new date. Sunday, July 10 the series invades Iowa’s oldest city to bring Midget Racing back to the Hawkeye state.

Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, WI returns in 2022 to host the Salute to Harry Turner race on Saturday, August 27. Harry Turner, a popular Midget car builder, mechanic, and the 1975 championship-winning car owner from Kenosha, WI, is honored annually for his accomplishments, tenacity, and engineering prowess.

Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, WI returns for another season with a date on Saturday, August 30. The Plymouth Dirt Track has become a popular stop for the AFS Badger Midget Series over the last few seasons with some of the best racing on the calendar.

For the second consecutive season, the Hoosier State will host the AFS Badger Midget Series season finale. Shadyhill Speedway in Medaryville, IN will return to the calendar on Saturday, September 17 to complete the season and crown the 2022 series champion.

For more information on the AFS Badger Midget Series visit us on the web at www.bmara.com

2022 AFS Badger Midget Series Schedule

May

7 Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL

15 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

22 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

June

4 Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL

5 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

12 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

17 Gravity Park USA – Chilton, WI

18 Tomahawk Speedway – Tomahawk, WI

26 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

July

3 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

10 Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway – Dubuque, IA

17 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

23 Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL

30 Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI

31 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

August

6 Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL

14 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

20 Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL

21 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

27 Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

September

3 Sycamore Speedway – Maple Park, IL

4 Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

17 Shadyhill Speedway – Medaryville, IN