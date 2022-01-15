36th Chili Bowl Nationals Saturday Night Results

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(January 15, 2022) — Results and information throughout the day during the finale of the 36th Chili Bowl Nationals.

1:20 p.m. EST

L Features

Brian Bell from Gallaway, Tennessee won the first L Feature, but all eyes were on Sammy Swindell continuing his march through the alphabet soup with his third transfer of the day with his runner up finish. Swindell drove into a transfer spot in the early stages of event and picked his way through transfer cars, passing Mario Clouser for second position on the final lap. Jack Routson also made his third transfer of the day while Blake Edwards and Danny Wood had their second transfers during Saturday’s program to move into the first K Feature.

Tucker Klaasmeyer backed that up winning the second L Feature from the 11th starting position to make his third transfer of the day. Anthony Esberg, Hayden Reinbold making his second transfer of the day, Collin Rinehart and Kayla Roell rounded out the top five.

12:46 p.m. EST

M Features

Blake Edwards from Claremore, Okahoma won the first M Feature over Danny Wood Jr, Sammy Swindell, Jack Routson, Travis Braden and Jeff Stasa. Swindell, Routson, and Stasa had transferred earlier from the N Feature, making it their second transfers of the day. Evan Garvy and Adyn Schmidt flipped during the event.

Tucker Klaasmeyer from Payola, Kansas made his second transfer of the day winning the later M Feature. Carson McCarl, Hayden Reinbold, Dustin Weland, Ryan Leavitt, and Kenney Johnson also moved up to the second L feature. Johnson also made his second transfer after moving up from the N Main.

12:06 p.m. EST

N Features

The first N-Main saw fireworks when Ryan Thomas pounded the wall in turn four, ending his Chili Bowl Nationals. After the Thomas incident Kyle Bellm, who transferred from the O Feature, flipped hard down the backstretch. Bellm exited the car under his own power.

Jack Routson from Waterman, Illinois won the event with Jeff Stasa, Sammy Swindell, Glenn Styers, Shawn Jackson, and Jeff Schindler transferring to the first M Feature.

The second N Feature saw Kenney Johnson edge Tucker Klaasmeyer by 0.080 seconds for the win. Travis Buckley, Caleb Saiz, Shon Deskins, and Rickie Gaunt transferred to the second M Feature. Gaunt and Deskins made their second transfers of the day after moving up from the second O Feature to start their day.

11:36 a.m. EST

O Features

First O-Main got off to a rough start with IndyCar driver Connor Daly flipping hard in turn two. Taylor Kuehl, Darren Kauffman, and Brian Harvey were also involved. Daly exited the car under his own power. Once the race was going the 10-laps went green to checkered with Kyle Bellm from Nixa, Missouri winning the event. Harli White, Bob Schaeffer, Ryan Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Dave Axton, and Todd Kluever transferred to the back of the first N-Feature.

This second O-Main saw Shon Deskins from Waddell, Arizona win with a comfortable 2.069 second advantage over second place Jori Hughes. Rickie Gaunt, Rocky Silva, Michael Koontz, and Ryan Moser transferred to the second N-Main. Koontz and Moser were transfers from the P-Main.

11:15 a.m. EST

Brian Harvey from Blanchard, Oklahoma won the eventful first P-Feature that had two red flags and was shortened due to the 10-minute time limit placed on the event. Jeff Wheeler, Taylor Peterson, Brandon Thomas, Gray Leadbetter, and Jesse Shapel also transferred to the O-Feature #1.

The second P-Feature went green to checkered with Dillon Osborn from Corona, California winning the event. Ryan Moser, Jarrad Warhurst, Justin Dickerson, Michael Koontz, and Robert Bell also transferred to the O-Feature #2.

Both the Q-Mains were cancelled due to teams that were unable to compete in those events. Teams that were scheduled for those events were added to the back of the P-Features.

36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Championship Night

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Saturday, January 15, 2022

L Features (First six finishers transferred to the K Features)

L Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 23B-Brian Bell[2]

2. 1-Sammy Swindell[11]

3. 75-Mario Clouser[4]

4. 57A-Jack Routson[12]

5. 17E-Blake Edwards[9]

6. 91X-Danny Wood[10]

7. 4G-Paxton Gregory[8]

8. 1H-Brad Wyatt[1]

9. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[5]

10. 28Q-Sean Quinn[3]

11. 97R-Ryan Ellis[6]

12. 21B-Travis Braden[13]

13. 91-Jeff Stasa[14]

14. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[7]

DNS: 86C-David Camfield Sr

DNS: 31S-Ray Seach

L Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[11]

2. 1X-Anthony Esberg[1]

3. 77S-Travis Berryhill[9]

4. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[15]

5. 6C-Collin Rinehart[2]

6. 4K-Kayla Roell[8]

7. 78M-Merle Scherb[7]

8. 88W-Dustin Weland[13]

9. 8L-Colin Deming[3]

10. 75T-Tyler Ross[6]

11. 7TX-Anthony Pope[5]

12. 8X-Thomas Esberg[4]

13. 35L-Carson McCarl[12]

14. 72W-Tye Wilke[14]

15. 4S-AJ Gilbert[10]

16. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[16]

M Features (First six finishers transferred to the L Mains)

M Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 17E-Blake Edwards[2]

2. 91X-Danny Wood[4]

3. 1-Sammy Swindell[13]

4. 57A-Jack Routson[11]

5. 21B-Travis Braden[5]

6. 91-Jeff Stasa[12]

7. 8B-Colby Deming[1]

8. 0G-Glenn Styres[14]

9. 7J-Shawn Jackson[15]

10. 69-Cody Hays[7]

11. 3C-Bryon Walters[6]

12. 9M-Ricky Montgomery[9]

13. 11M-Jeff Schindler[16]

14. 5X-Kevin Douglas[10]

15. 2R-Adyn Schmidt[3]

16. 15K-Evan Garvy[8]

M Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[12]

2. 35L-Carson McCarl[2]

3. 88W-Dustin Weland[6]

4. 72W-Tye Wilke[4]

5. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[8]

6. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[3]

7. 46-Kenney Johnson[11]

8. 7NZ-Travis Buckley[13]

9. 3L-Jesse Little[10]

10. 51J-AJ Hernandez[7]

11. 6X-Jesse Denome[1]

12. 15C-Carter Chevalier[9]

13. 2A-Rickie Gaunt[16]

14. 21K-Caleb Saiz[14]

15. 17C-Devin Camfield[5]

16. 45J-Shon Deskins[15]

N Features (first six finishers transferred to the M Features)

N Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 57A-Jack Routson[1]

2. 91-Jeff Stasa[2]

3. 1-Sammy Swindell[7]

4. 0G-Glenn Styres[4]

5. 7J-Shawn Jackson[6]

6. 11M-Jeff Schindler[8]

7. 55K-Todd Kluever[14]

8. 71H-Bob Schaeffer[11]

9. 17H-Harli White[10]

10. 16X-Dave Axton[13]

11. 34C-Cameron Willhite[5]

12. 121-Steve Glover[3]

13. 93-Kyle Bellm[9]

14. 1F-Ryan Thomas[12]

15. 98B-Joe Boyles[15]

16. 10J-Lane Goodman[16]

N Feature 2 (10 Laps)

1. 46-Kenney Johnson[1]

2. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[6]

3. 7NZ-Travis Buckley[2]

4. 21K-Caleb Saiz[4]

5. 45J-Shon Deskins[9]

6. 2A-Rickie Gaunt[11]

7. 46X-Jacob Perry[7]

8. 4J-Josh Hodge[8]

9. 17D-Raymond Panella[3]

10. 84S-Shaun Shapel[5]

11. 50S-Rocky Silva[12]

12. 11H-Jori Hughes[10]

13. 18C-Ryan Moser[14]

14. 17K-Michael Koontz[13]

DNS: 63H-Larry Petersen

DNS: 79-Ryan Hall

O Features (First six finishers transferred to the N Features)

O Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 93-Kyle Bellm[2]

2. 17H-Harli White[4]

3. 71H-Bob Schaeffer[6]

4. 1F-Ryan Thomas[10]

5. 16X-Dave Axton[20]

6. 55K-Todd Kluever[8]

7. 3T-Taylor Peterson[13]

8. 2MD-Gray Leadbetter[15]

9. 29K-Brian Harvey[11]

10. 21P-Daylin Perreira[17]

11. 47K-Kevin Brewer[3]

12. 7Z-Wes Benson[18]

13. 7DK-Darren Kauffman[9]

14. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[5]

15. 47D-Conor Daly[1]

DNS: 7JR-JD Black

O Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 45J-Shon Deskins[3]

2. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]

3. 2A-Rickie Gaunt[6]

4. 50S-Rocky Silva[5]

5. 17K-Michael Koontz[12]

6. 18C-Ryan Moser[9]

7. 14S-Presley Truedson[1]

8. 7E-Jarrad Warhurst[10]

9. 14E-Dillon Osborne[8]

10. 21D-Justin Dickerson[11]

11. 56M-Garrett Thomas[7]

12. 715-Robert Bell[13]

13. 3W-Brandon Waelti[14]

14. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[15]

15. 7K-Kolton Gariss[16]

DQ: 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr[2]

P Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 29K-Brian Harvey[1]

2. 71J-Jeff Wheeler[7]

3. 3T-Taylor Peterson[3]

4. 10T-Brandon Thomas[10]

5. 2MD-Gray Leadbetter[4]

6. 84J-Jesse Shapel[6]

7. 21P-Daylin Perreira[8]

8. 26-Kevin Rudeen[9]

9. 7Z-Wes Benson[2]

10. 16X-Dave Axton[5]

DNS: 17J-Frank Beck

DNS: 17R-Chris Crowder

DNS: 33-Jackie Burke

DNS: 72X-Chris Tarrant

P Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14E-Dillon Osborne[2]

2. 18C-Ryan Moser[1]

3. 7E-Jarrad Warhurst[5]

4. 21D-Justin Dickerson[4]

5. 17K-Michael Koontz[3]

6. 715-Robert Bell[7]

7. 1EM-Tanner Ridge[11]

8. 117-Ray Seeman[6]

9. 0-Johnny Murdock[8]

10. 87C-Austin Garrett[12]

11. 99K-Robert Carson[10]

12. 17M-Jeremy Hill[9]

DNS: 101-Chuck McGillivray

DNS: 73B-Robby Josett