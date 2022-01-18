Lorain County Raceway Park to Host Inaugural Bob Frey Classic

From Must See Racing

HOLLY, MI (January 18, 2022) — Must See Racing today announced plans for the inaugural Bob Frey Classic that will be held at Lorain County Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio on August 6, 2022. The event will honor Frey, who was recently selected for induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Frey will officially be inducted at a ceremony at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway in early June.

It is only fitting that the inaugural Bob Frey Classic be hosted at LCRP. Frey grew up in Elyria, which is less than ten miles from the track. Frey’s father Rudy brought him to the track regularly as a youngster to watch races. He eventually began his driving career at the track in 1970 at the age of 20. He started in an entry level stock car class before transitioning to the Sprint Car/ Supermodified class.

The inaugural Bob Frey Classic will feature the Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro and the Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Midwest Lights as well as other support classes to be announced.

“The last few weeks I have been so honored and appreciative” explained Frey. “It’s hard to put into words. I’m still observing everything right now. I’m just honored by the whole thing. I’m gonna go back for the induction and now obviously the Bob Frey Classic in August”.

Frey, who now resides in Wickenburg, Arizona, has stayed out of the limelight since his retirement from racing in 1993. Until now, he has attended very few races or made public appearances. Frey admits having the Bob Frey Classic at LCRP is special to him.

Frey is most famous for his time behind the wheel of the yellow #20 Glen Niebel V-6. But Frey found early success with local car owners Ernie Ensign and Urbie Durnwald prior to teaming up with Niebel in 1980.

“It is fitting that this race will be at LCRP. I won my second-ever feature at LCRP in 1073. It was one of many there. I started my racing career there in 1970. In those days you had to be 21 or have your parents sign a waiver. I was only 20 and my dad was all for it. My Mom was reluctant to sign that waiver” Frey laughs. “I remember going out there as a six- or seven-year-old kid watching the races with my dad”.

Frey was one of the finest pavement sprint car chafers of his era. He won five Little 500 sprint car races from 1980-1990. He also won 4 Copper World Classic sprint car events on the one-mile Phoenix International Raceway oval (now Phoenix Raceway) from 1981-1987. Frey also made three CART/INDYCAR starts from 1980-1981 including unsuccessful Indianapolis 500 efforts in 1981 and 1982.

Frey, now 71, will serve as the events GRAND MARSHALL participating in a pre-race meet-and greet, special autograph session with race fans and post-race victory lane trophy presentations. MSR has also announced they will donate $500 in Frey’s name to STEADFAST FOR VETERANS, a non-profit organization that provides housing for needy veterans.

“The new Bob Frey Classic will showcase the best winged sprint car drivers from around the country, local hero and racing icon Bob Frey signing autographs for the fans, with the Steadfast Veterans Challenge adding great on track drama and excitement to the Jerry Caryer Memorial 40 lap features for both our Must See Lights and National 410 series. This is going to be a spectacular night of racing and fan entertainment” said MSR’s Jim Hanks.

“I don’t have any family left in the area, but I have a lot of friends there that will probably come out for this. I hope it brings some people out from the old days. I haven’t run there since probably 1984. It’s been a long time. I am humbled and appreciative of having this annual event named after me, and I am willing to do anything that I can do to promote, or support Must See Racing and this event. I’m looking forward to getting back to Ohio and seeing a lot of old friends this August” concluded Frey.

More details on the inaugural Bob Frey Classic will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit www.mustseeracing.com for updates.