Williams Grove Adds 358 Sprint Car “Match Race” to Schedule August 5th

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, PA (February 6, 2022) — Williams Grove Speedway has introduced a new event to the 358 sprint lineup on the 2022 schedule of events.

The Match Race for 358 sprint cars will be held at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, August 5 as part of the 2022 Billy Kimmel Memorial.

Aside from a standard Williams Grove 358 sprint purse up for grabs that night, the opportunity exists for the 358 field to race for thousands and thousands more in purse money thanks to potential donations and “Match Funds” put into the pot by any sponsors, fans AND the track.

Williams Grove Speedway will match up to $5,000 in additional purse money as donated to the field by all who care to pitch in. Donations of any size and amount are welcome.

Fans, businesses, competitors, product manufacturers and even drivers are all invited to donate to the purse and Williams Grove Speedway will match the first 5K in total combined funds that are posted, divvying up the amount and any surplus evenly to all 24 cars in the feature field. Any total amount over and above the combined total of $10,000 that is donated to the field will not be matched but will still be distributed evenly throughout the entire field. All donations must be received in the Williams Grove Speedway business office by the end of the day on July 22, 2022.

Forms of donation payment will be accepted via credit card, money order or personal check. The speedway office can be reached by phone during business hours at 717.697.5000 or by US Mail at 1 Speedway Drive in Mechanicsburg, PA, 17055. Please include your full name, mailing address and phone number with any mailed correspondence.

Other new incentives are also planned for the 358 sprint cars during the season ahead. It was recently announced that PA Dyno of Stillwater will grant a Hard Charger Award for every 358 sprint race contested in 2022.

PA Dyno will give $25 in cash and a $25 gift certificate to each of the 358 feature hard chargers. And now High Side Apparel of Sellersville will be getting in on the 358 sprint act as well. High Side Apparel has confirmed that it will sponsor each 358 sprint heat race during the season, paying $50 to each heat race winner. Learn more about the official Williams Grove Speedway 2022 heat race sponsor at www.highsideapparel.shop. Visit hard charger sponsor PA Dyno at www.padyno.com.

The 2022 season lidlifter at Williams Grove is slated for March 13 at 2 pm, offering both the 410 sprints and the first-ever appearance at the track by the wingless super sportsman.

View the entire 2022 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.