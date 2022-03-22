Australian 360 Title This Weekend at Murray Bridge

From Murry Bridge Speedway
BRIDGE EAST, SA (March 22, 2022) — 39 Drivers from four states are set to contest for the 2022 SCCA Australian 360ci Sprintcar Championship at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway.
The field includes defending Champion Brett Milburn and three former National Champs including four-time winner Ryan Jones, Chad Ely and inaugural champion Stephen Bell.
Victoria leads the entry list with 20 entries including Brenten Farrer, Grant Anderson, Jordyn Charge, Tim Van Ginneken and Charles Hunter while the host state has 16 locally registered cars including the likes of Matt Egel, Daniel Pestka, Mark and Steven Caruso, Hayden Pitt, Brendan Guerin and Lisa Walker.
Stacey Galliford from Broken Hill is the lone New South Wales entry while Libby Ellis and Nicholas O’Keefe will make the trek from Queensland.
The championship will be held over 2 nights at the Murray Bridge Speedway proudly presented by Murray Machining and Sheds, with the official practice and calcutta to be held on the Thursday night.
Also racing on the 2-night program are the Formula 500s in their annual 65 Roses race to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis, along with Street Stocks. Classics will also be running a series of demonstration runs on Night 2.
Night 1: Friday, March 25 – Gates Open 5pm, Action from 6pm
Night 2: Saturday, March 26 – Gates Open 4pm, Action from 5.30pm
Australian 360 Sprintcar Championship Entries
A1 Brett Milburn
S3 Ben Morris
S4 Lisa Walker
V4 Phillip Lock
V7 Paul Solomon
S8 Hayden Pitt
VA9 Brad Warren
S10 Steven Caruso
VA10 Steven Loader
V11 Grant Anderson
NQ20 Nicholas O’Keefe
S24 Ricky Maiolo
D26 Todd Moule
S27 Daniel Pestka
S33 Mark Caruso
V34 Brenten Farrer
S36 Clinton Warner
V39 Brett Smith
S42 Jamie Hendry
V43 Corey Sandow
V44 Tim Van Ginneken
N46 Stacey Galliford
S52 Matt Egel
S55 Luke Bowey
V56 James Aranyosi
V60 Jordyn Charge
S63 Ryan Jones
NQ73 Libby Ellis
V73 Charles Hunter
VA75 David Donegan
V78 Chris Campbell
V83 Christopher Solomon
VA84 Todd Hobson
V88 Stephen Bell
VA91 Daniel Scott
S93 Mike Fox
S95 Jarman Dalitz
S96 Brendan Guerin
S98 Chad Ely