Australian 360 Title This Weekend at Murray Bridge

From Murry Bridge Speedway

BRIDGE EAST, SA (March 22, 2022) — 39 Drivers from four states are set to contest for the 2022 SCCA Australian 360ci Sprintcar Championship at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway.

The field includes defending Champion Brett Milburn and three former National Champs including four-time winner Ryan Jones, Chad Ely and inaugural champion Stephen Bell.

Victoria leads the entry list with 20 entries including Brenten Farrer, Grant Anderson, Jordyn Charge, Tim Van Ginneken and Charles Hunter while the host state has 16 locally registered cars including the likes of Matt Egel, Daniel Pestka, Mark and Steven Caruso, Hayden Pitt, Brendan Guerin and Lisa Walker.

Stacey Galliford from Broken Hill is the lone New South Wales entry while Libby Ellis and Nicholas O’Keefe will make the trek from Queensland.

The championship will be held over 2 nights at the Murray Bridge Speedway proudly presented by Murray Machining and Sheds, with the official practice and calcutta to be held on the Thursday night.

Also racing on the 2-night program are the Formula 500s in their annual 65 Roses race to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis, along with Street Stocks. Classics will also be running a series of demonstration runs on Night 2.

Night 1: Friday, March 25 – Gates Open 5pm, Action from 6pm

Night 2: Saturday, March 26 – Gates Open 4pm, Action from 5.30pm

Australian 360 Sprintcar Championship Entries

A1 Brett Milburn

S3 Ben Morris

S4 Lisa Walker

V4 Phillip Lock

V7 Paul Solomon

S8 Hayden Pitt

VA9 Brad Warren

S10 Steven Caruso

VA10 Steven Loader

V11 Grant Anderson

NQ20 Nicholas O’Keefe

S24 Ricky Maiolo

D26 Todd Moule

S27 Daniel Pestka

S33 Mark Caruso

V34 Brenten Farrer

S36 Clinton Warner

V39 Brett Smith

S42 Jamie Hendry

V43 Corey Sandow

V44 Tim Van Ginneken

N46 Stacey Galliford

S52 Matt Egel

S55 Luke Bowey

V56 James Aranyosi

V60 Jordyn Charge

S63 Ryan Jones

NQ73 Libby Ellis

V73 Charles Hunter

VA75 David Donegan

V78 Chris Campbell

V83 Christopher Solomon

VA84 Todd Hobson

V88 Stephen Bell

VA91 Daniel Scott

S93 Mike Fox

S95 Jarman Dalitz

S96 Brendan Guerin

S98 Chad Ely