Sprint Car Challenge Tour season fires-off Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The biggest season thus far for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour gets underway this Saturday with a visit to the always action-packed Placerville Speedway for the “Spring Fever Frenzy.”

This weekend’s event launches a 16-race campaign for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. It also marks the first of two appearances at the popular El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue, which is located just a short drive from the capital city of Sacramento.

With the www.shopkylelarson.com full-time Bonus automatically factored in, this Saturday’s 35-lap feature will hand out $3,000-to-win and $400-to-start. A solid field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars are expected to converge upon the red clay and help the Sprint Car Challenge Tour open its fifth overall season of competition.

Last season SCCT was as competitive as it gets, with 10 different drivers finding victory lane in the 13 events held. Fremont’s Shane Golobic led the way with a trio of triumphs, including the final race of the year in Stockton.

Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson and Weiher Racing put together an extremely consistent season however, by earning top-10 finishes in all but one race. The combination also earned eight top-five’s, including their first career SCCT victory on October 16th at Petaluma Speedway.

Robinson ended up bringing home the $10,000 championship over Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Roseville’s Sean Becker and Auburn’s Andy Forsberg. Last year’s Spring Fever Frenzy at the Placerville bullring saw Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick earn his first career SCCT victory. The other appearance during the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial was pocketed by Cox.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is also pleased to welcome back FloRacing as the official live streaming partner of the series. If you can’t make it to the track Flo will have live flag-to-flag coverage of every SCCT event. Also making up the loaded card this Saturday are the USAC Western States/ BCRA Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints, giving fans a night of all open wheel action.

Adult tickets at Placerville Speedway this Saturday March 26th cost $25 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will also be $25. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/sprint-card-challenge-tour or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move. Pit passes are also available via the Pit Pay App or at the pit booth on race day to take advantage of the brand-new expanded seating area in the pits off turns three and four.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards 2022 Schedule

Saturday March 26: Placerville Speedway (Spring Fever Frenzy)

Saturday April 23: Merced Speedway

Friday May 13: Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Eighth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/NARC)

Saturday May 14: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (Eighth annual Peter Murphy Classic w/NARC)

Saturday May 28: Stockton Dirt Track (Jimmy Sills Classic)

Sunday May 29: Marysville Raceway (22nd Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Saturday June 4: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (Ninth annual Tyler Wolf Memorial)

Saturday June 11: Placerville Speedway (31st Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial w/NARC)

Saturday June 18: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday July 2: Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Roy Lee Van Conett)

Saturday July 30: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday August 20: Ocean Speedway in Watsonville (62nd Johnny Key Classic)

Wednesday September 7: Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico (Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational)

Saturday September 24: Petaluma Speedway ($5,000-to-win 11th annual Adobe Cup)

Friday October 7: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (37th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday November 5: Stockton Dirt Track (39th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)