Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Kick Placerville Speedway Season Off with Late Race Heroics

Time and time again fans saw Justin Sanders make a late race move to net a win at Placerville Speedway with the Dale Miller Motorsports team. Saturday night, Sanders was at it again as he used a late restart to drive around Shane Golobic and park the No. 4SA machine in victory lane during the opening round of Sprint Car Challenge Tour action.

“It was a great first night for the Dale Miller Motorsports team,” Justin Sanders said. “We still have some work to do to get better, but I am really happy to open our season up together with a win.”

A total of 51 cars checked into Placerville Speedway to open the track’s 57th season of operation and it also doubled as the opening event for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Timing the Thompson’s Buick-GMC/Thompson’s Jeep-Ram/North County Plastering backed No. 4SA machine in fourth fastest in his qualifying group, Sanders would line up on the front row of his heat race alongside Andy Forsberg.

Getting the jump, Sanders would take care of business as his heat race win not only put him in the 35-lap feature event, but it also locked him into the all-important High Sierra Industries Dash.

Pulling the 10 during the Dash draw, Sanders would have his elbows up as he made the most of the six-lap shootout and raced his way to a sixth-place finish; putting him in the third row to start the 35-lap feature event.

On the slick Placerville Speedway surface, Sanders was very patient as he worked his way forward. Getting into fourth by the race’s eighth lap, Sanders would then hook up in a very entertaining battle for third that lasted the next 10 circuits.

Finally taking the third spot for good on the 19th lap, Sanders would use a restart to get into second and begin his chase after Shane Golobic. Able to pace Shane Golobic for a few laps, Golobic would get away as Sanders held back in second until one final caution flag set up an exciting finish.

A restart on the 31st lap saw Sanders stick right with Golobic and make his move around the leader in turns three and four to power his way to the point. Once out front, Sanders would pace the field for the final three laps as he rode to his first victory of the season with Dale Miller Motorsports.

“We weren’t very good on a long green flag run, but those little runs we had at the end of the race made all the difference,” Sanders said. “If it wasn’t for that last yellow, I don’t think we had anything for Shane Golobic, but just really excited to get the win for this team and all of our partners.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic, Inc., North County Plastering, 24 Hour Road Side Service, Anrak Corporation, Smith Titanium, Absolute Auto Glass, Frank’s Body Shop, Champion Brands Racing Oil, Rider Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 1, Wins- 1, Top-5’s-1, Top-10’s-1

ON TAP: The next event for Dale Miller Motorsports is TBD at this time.

Justin Sanders returns to action this weekend in Watsonville, CA on Friday night, and Stockton, CA on Saturday night.

