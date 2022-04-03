Ken Duke Wins at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (April 2, 2022) — Ken Duke of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania was awarded the win in the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car feature victory Saturday at Selinsgrove Spedway when Kruz Kepner’s racer came up light on the scales during the post-race inspection.
Front row starters Drew Young and Tyler Snook brought the 305 sprint car field to the green flag at the start of the main event. Snook powered into the lead with third-place starter Kruz Kepner in pursuit. Two laps later, fifth-place starter Ken Duke passed Young for the third position.
By lap eight, Kepner closed in on Snook in slower traffic. On the 11th circuit, Kepner made a pass by Snook for the lead using the inside lane in turn two. A lap later Snook and Jason Roush made contact and spun in turn three.
With five laps remaining, Kepner maintained a healthy lead over Duke and seventh-place starter Austin Reed. At the checkered flag, Kepner was victorious over Duke. During the post-race inspection, however, Kruz’s car was under the legal weight limit and the win was awarded to Duke followed by Reed, Doug Dodson, Erin Statler, and Scott Frack.
PA Sprint Series
Selinsgrove Speedway
Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Feature:
1. 67-Ken Duke
2. 34-Austin Reed
3. 20-Doug Dodson
4. 2-Erin Statler
5. 39X-Scott Frack
6. 46-Mike Alleman
7. 25-Dustin Young
8. 51-Dave Graber
9. 91J-John Fiore
10. 31-Roger Weaver
11. 41-Joshua Harner
12. 5-Logan Spahr
13. 88vFred Arnold
14. 1M-Paul Moyer
15. 71-Josh Spicer
16. 7-Drew Young
17. 17-Owen Dimm
18. 19-Kruz Kepner
19. 95-Garrett Bard
20. 56-Tyler Snook
21. 28R-Jason Roush
22. 98-Croix Beasom
23. 36-Dominic Melair
24. 54-Mike Melair