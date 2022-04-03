Ken Duke Wins at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, Penn. (April 2, 2022) — Ken Duke of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania was awarded the win in the 20-lap PASS/IMCA 305 sprint car feature victory Saturday at Selinsgrove Spedway when Kruz Kepner’s racer came up light on the scales during the post-race inspection.

Front row starters Drew Young and Tyler Snook brought the 305 sprint car field to the green flag at the start of the main event. Snook powered into the lead with third-place starter Kruz Kepner in pursuit. Two laps later, fifth-place starter Ken Duke passed Young for the third position.

By lap eight, Kepner closed in on Snook in slower traffic. On the 11th circuit, Kepner made a pass by Snook for the lead using the inside lane in turn two. A lap later Snook and Jason Roush made contact and spun in turn three.

With five laps remaining, Kepner maintained a healthy lead over Duke and seventh-place starter Austin Reed. At the checkered flag, Kepner was victorious over Duke. During the post-race inspection, however, Kruz’s car was under the legal weight limit and the win was awarded to Duke followed by Reed, Doug Dodson, Erin Statler, and Scott Frack.

PA Sprint Series

Selinsgrove Speedway

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Feature:

1. 67-Ken Duke

2. 34-Austin Reed

3. 20-Doug Dodson

4. 2-Erin Statler

5. 39X-Scott Frack

6. 46-Mike Alleman

7. 25-Dustin Young

8. 51-Dave Graber

9. 91J-John Fiore

10. 31-Roger Weaver

11. 41-Joshua Harner

12. 5-Logan Spahr

13. 88vFred Arnold

14. 1M-Paul Moyer

15. 71-Josh Spicer

16. 7-Drew Young

17. 17-Owen Dimm

18. 19-Kruz Kepner

19. 95-Garrett Bard

20. 56-Tyler Snook

21. 28R-Jason Roush

22. 98-Croix Beasom

23. 36-Dominic Melair

24. 54-Mike Melair