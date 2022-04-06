Tanner Carrick Makes it Two for Two in Watsonville, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA

Up until the 2022 season, Ocean Speedway had been a tough place for Tanner Carrick to win at. Coming close on occasion over the years, Carrick was able to get over the hump one week ago and wasted no time repeating as he picked up his second consecutive win at the speedway this past Friday night.

“It is great to get another win at Ocean Speedway,” Tanner Carrick said. “To try so many times over the years to get a win there and to come out in 2022 and win the first two shows there is really neat. We have been fast all year long, and this past weekend was no different with both the 360ci and the 410ci.”

Friday night at Ocean Speedway, Carrick got off to a quick start as he timed the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T machine in fastest in time trials over the 27-car field that was in place at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds facility.

From the fourth starting position in his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver would garner a third-place finish and make his way into the Dash. Running second in the Dash to Max Mittry, Carrick would find himself on the front row of the 30-lap feature event for the second week in-a-row.

When the green lights flashed, Carrick again jumped out to the early lead as he had third starting Justin Sanders in tow right away. Just as they duo dualled the previous week, Carrick was again able to keep him at bay until a traffic incident sent Sanders to the ear of the field.

Continuing to lead the way, Carrick would fend of wile veteran, Bud Kaeding, for a few laps before breaking away and cruising to his second win of the season at Ocean Speedway and his third win overall in 2022 dating back to the Chili Bowl.

Saturday night saw the team bolt their 410ci powerplant into the car and head to Stockton, CA to take part in the King of the West Series’ opening event.

Timing in 14th fastest on the extremely slick Stockton Dirt Track surface, Carrick would have his elbows up in his heat race as he advanced from his fifth place starting position and finished second.

Needing enough points to earn a berth into the Dash, Carrick would come up short and be relegated to the sixth row for the 30-lap feature event. With track work going on during the night, the slick surface that was on hand in the heat races was replaced by a fast surface that didn’t allow for much passing.

Using restarts to his advantage, Carrick was very patient in the 30-lap KWS opener. Able to work his way into the Top-10, Carrick closed the weekend out with an eighth place finish.

“Basically with their format, qualifying outside of the inversion pretty much dictated our starting position for the feature, and the track was not conducive to passing in the ‘A”,” Carrick said. “Thanks to my guys for their hard work, and I’m glad we were able to get one win on the weekend.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 14, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 5, Top 10’s: 9

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick is TBD on this weekend’s plans.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.