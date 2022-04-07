2022 KOKOMO GRAND PRIX CANCELED DUE TO SNOW, COLD

From USAC

Kokomo, Indiana (April 6, 2022)………The 2022 Kokomo Grand Prix, scheduled for Friday and Saturday night, April 8-9, has been canceled due to forecasted cold weather that calls for 30-degree temperatures and a mix of rain and snow during both nights of the event.

The Kokomo Grand Prix will not be rescheduled in 2022.

USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing returns to Kokomo Speedway for the 18th annual Indiana Midget Week finale on Saturday night, June 11.

The series season resumes on Friday and Saturday night, April 22-23, for the third annual Werco Manufacturing T-Town Midget Showdown at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. A practice night and a $500-to-win midget Dash for Cash begins the festivities on Thursday night, April 21. Advance event tickets are available now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/elite-promotions.

Racing action for USAC’s national divisions gets back on track on Saturday night, April 16, with the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Chillicothe, Ohio’s Atomic Speedway.