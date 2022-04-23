All Stars Postpone Bedford Event

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 23, 2022) – In response to the concern for limited right rear tire supply resulting in the potential for a very long low car count, Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and Bedford Speedway officials have made the mutual decision to postpone the Bedford Speedway event scheduled for Thursday, April 28, until a date later in the year that has yet to be determined. An announcement will be made when it becomes available.

Bedford Speedway’s 86th Anniversary Billy Winn Classic late model program set for Friday, April 29, will go on as scheduled. Fans can learn more about Bedford Speedway online at www.bedfordspeedway.com.