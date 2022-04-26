Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway begins a loaded stretch this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Things are set to pick up at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway as a string of events packed with variety all gets underway this Saturday with a four-division card, headlined by the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars.

The next month will see Thunderbowl Raceway host five nights of racing, featuring everything from Winged Sprint Cars to IMCA Modifieds to Stock Cars.

It all fires-off this Saturday with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s, the Western RaceSaver Sprints, West Coast Sport Compacts and Legends of Kearney Bowl.

Last time out saw Aromas driver Justin Sanders claim his first career victory at the track with the KOT 360s. George Tristao captured the RaceSaver feature that night. This weekend will be the initial Tulare appearance for the West Coast Sport Compacts in 2022.

After this Saturday’s event Stone Thunderbowl Raceway is right back at it the following Wednesday and Thursday with the “Kris Mancebo Memorial.”

The double header on May 4th and 5th will be rounds three and four of the “Central California IMCA Clash” and will showcase the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars. Much of the top talent from the Golden State will all be on hand in Tulare for the two-night extravaganza.

Ticket info for this Saturday April 30th:

Adult Grandstand: $25

Adult Bleacher: $20

Seniors Grandstand: $23

Seniors Bleacher: $18

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $13

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $10

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Gates Open: 4pm

Hot Laps: 5pm

Time Trials: 6pm

Racing Starts: 7pm

Wednesday May 4th and Thursday May 5th Kris Mancebo Memorial Info:

Adult Grandstand: $20

Adult Bleacher: $15

Seniors Grandstand: $18

Seniors Bleacher: $13

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $10

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $8

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Pits open at 2 pm

Drivers meeting 4:45pm

Racing at 6pm

Grandstands open at 4pm

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day at each event.

The annual “Peter Murphy Classic” has become one of the cornerstone events on the schedule and is also fast approaching on Friday May 13th.

A massive show headlined by the Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs KOT 360s will take place. The “Murphy” finale will then shift gears to Keller Auto Speedway that Saturday on May 14th.

The busy run then concludes with another Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car headlined event on May 21st.

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

Upcoming events at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway:

Saturday April 30th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers, West Coast Sport Compacts and Legends of Kearney Bowl