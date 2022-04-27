URC Closes out First Month of Racing During the 2022 Season at Selinsgrove

From Slinesgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (April 26, 2022) – Selinsgrove Speedway will close out the first month of racing at 6 p.m. this Saturday, April 30, with a three-division racing card featuring the United Racing Club (URC) 360 sprint cars, super late models, and roadrunners on Real Diehl Excavating Night.

Grandstand and pit gates will open at 4 p.m.

This weekend will be the first of six 360 sprint car events at the track this season, which will include four winged and two non-winged 360 sprint car shows. Saturday’s 25-lap URC event will pay $2,000 to win. A draw and re-draw format will be used for the sprint cars. Mark Smith is the defending Mach 1 Chassis 360 sprint car champion.

The Selinsgrove Ford super late models will make their third start of the season in a 25-lap feature paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start. The format for the super late models will include group time trials, heat races, and a B main if necessary.

The first two races were won by Bryan Bernheisel of Lebanon and Brett Schadel of Herndon.

Entering this weekend, B. Bernheisel leads the season standings with 650 points over Schadel and Jim Bernheisel of Lebanon, who are tied for the second position with 600 points. Defending champion Jeff Rine of Danville is fourth with 590 points while Gene Knaub of York is fifth with 560 markers. This year’s points series champion will earn a $5,000 bonus sponsored by Selinsgrove Ford.

The A&A Auto Stores roadrunners will round out the racing card with a 12-lap main event. Levi Vial of Bloomsburg and Bob Bussey of Northumberland have taken victories in the first two races of the season.

Vial and Matt Ney of Gordon are currently tied for the points lead with 590 points. Nate Romig of McClure is a very close third with 580 points.

Race night sponsor Real Diehl Excavating is located in Mifflinburg and operated by Tom Diehl.

Adult general admission is set at just $15. Students (ages 12-17) are $10, with kids 11 and under admitted free general admission. Pit passes for all ages are $30.

Selinsgrove Speedway will hold the Sand Hill Smash II demo derby at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Following the April 30 weekend, the next race will be Saturday, May 14, featuring the super late models in the Ron Keister Memorial paying $5,200 to win out of the lucrative $34,000 purse!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The speedway office can be reached at570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022:

RACING:

United Racing Club 360 sprint cars

Super Late Models

Roadrunners

TIMES:

Gates: 4PM

Qualifying: 6PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $15

Students (12-17) $10

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes (All Ages) $30