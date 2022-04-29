Driever Looks to Build on Rookie of the Year Honors with ASCS Frontier Region

From Andrew Kunas

MERIDIAN, Idaho (April 28, 2022) – Coming off a season of learning that still saw two wins and a Rookie of the Year award, young Tyler Driever and the Driever Racing No. 33t team have indicated their intentions to chase the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region title in 2022.

Driever, who is now 19 years old, was in his first full season in a 360 sprint car in 2021 and with the support of his parents, Clayne and Lea, decided to try out some unfamiliar grounds, traveling from Meridian, Idaho – just outside Boise – to race with the Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, visiting tracks in Montana, Wyoming and Utah.

There were some bumps along the way as he learned to race on some tracks that were different from what he often raced before in limited sprint cars in Oregon and Washington. However, on July 24th the young Driever broke through and picked up his first 360 sprint car main event win, taking the checkers at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings, Montana in a caution-free affair and doing so in convincing fashion. A second win came in a more competitive main event August 14th at Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

With those two wins, Driever actually led the ASCS Frontier Region point standings for a good chunk of the summer. A string of bad luck, including a rear axle snapping one night at Big Sky Speedway and a tire blowing out on the final lap another night at Desert Thunder Raceway, combined with eventual series champion Logan Forler catching fire in the closing weeks of the season, resulted in Driever eventually finishing second place in the finale points standings. However, it was more than good enough to earn the series Rookie of the Year award.

Along with the new tracks, Driever was also racing with a generally different field of drivers out in Big Sky Country while also learning to corral a more powerful 360. In all, even with the success it was still a major learning experience for Driever, one he believes will help and has him confident going into this coming season.

“I’m pretty pumped on the upcoming season,” Driever said. “Just ready to improve. I always like racing different people. I felt like I did really well last season and I feel like I now have an even better shot at the championship.”

Driever and the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region begin the season on May 20th and 21st with the Utah Sprint Car Clash at Price, Utah’s Desert Thunder Raceway, where Driever had a tough go last Labor Day weekend. He will be looking to use the experience from that first visit last summer to help start this season off on a high note.

Tyler will again pilot the No 33t, the 33 being a nod to his grandfather Jack Driever who was a racer himself. The team is again running Maxim chassis with Shark Racing engines under the hood, with backing from sponsors including Larson Miller Medical Waste Disposal, Commercial Tire, Conrad Bischoff, Maxima Racing Oils, Allegiant Powder Coating, King Racing Products, Fokus Graphics & Designs, Famous Idaho Potatoes, K1 Race Gear, the OG Gramps and HRP wings. The team is also again supporting the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Prior to racing with the ASCS Frontier Region last season, Driever was the 2019 Rookie of the Year with the Oregon based Interstate Sprint Car Series, a limited sprint car series traveling mostly around the Beaver State. While racing the limited, he made scattered starts in 360’s before going full-time in 2021. Before climbing in sprint cars, Driever was an accomplished cage kart racer. The team is fairly active on social media and supports their sponsors where they can, especially in their home state of Idaho.

The 2022 ASCS Frontier Region season consists of 22 scheduled events at five different tracks in Montana, Utah and Wyoming. The series, promoted by Stagg Motor Sports, kicks the season off May 20th and 21st with the Utah Sprint Car Clash at Desert Thunder Raceway in Price, Utah. More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the series, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

ASCS Frontier Region upcoming events

May 20th and 21st

Utah Sprint Car Clash

Desert Thunder Raceway – Price, UT

May 27th and 28th

Montana Spring Round-Up

Electric City Speedway – Great Falls, MT