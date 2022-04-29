Santos Wins Must See Racing Feature at South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, VA (April 29, 2022) — Bobby Santos III won the opening event of the 2022 season for the Must See Racing sprint car series Friday at South Boston Speedway. Santos took the lead from Troy Decaire and pulled away from the rest of the field for the victory. Charlie Schultz, Jacob Dolinar, Joe Ligouri, and Joshua Sexton rounded out the top five.

Must See Racing

South Boston Speedway

South Boston, Virginia

Friday, April 29, 2022

Feature:

1. 22A-Bobby Santos

2. 9S-Charlie Schultz

3. 48-Jacob Dolinar

4. 13-Joe Liguori

5. 3K-Joshua Sexton

6. 88-Jimmy McCune

7. 36-Troy Decaire

8. 7-Tom Jewell

9. 4-Anthony Linkenhoker

10. 88A L.J. Grimm

11. 8-Anthony McCune

12. 26-Jeff Bloom

13. 85-Rick Holley

14. 2K-Todd McQuillen

15. 81-Johnny Petrozelle