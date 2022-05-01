Dalton Stevens Rules ASCS Elite Non-Wing at South Texas Race Ranch

From Bryan Hulbert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (April 30, 2022) – Picking up his second win of the season, Dalton Stevens captured Saturday night’s $3,000 prize with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating at South Texas Race Ranch.

The third time in his career that Stevens has parked it with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series, the No. 99x worked top shelf from fifth to lead 17 of the night’s scheduled 20 revolutions. Unchallenged on the race’s lone caution on Lap 5, Stevens paced to over a straightaway advantage at the drop of the checkered flag.

Chase Brewer crossed second, with Paul White taking the final podium step. Mason Smith and Caden McCreary completed the top five.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas on Saturday, May 7.

Fans not able to attend can see the events live on http://www.raceontexas.com.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

South Texas Race Ranch

Corpus Christi, Texas

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Jacksonville Tool Die Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21K-Kobe Simpson[1]

2. 99X-Dalton Stevens[3]

3. 1-Paul White[6]

4. 48-Caden McCreary[2]

5. 63-Chris Williams[4]

6. 91-Craig Oakes[5]

Texas Aeroplastics Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Chase Brewer[4]

2. 36-Kevin Reed[2]

3. 31-Mason Smith[3]

4. 48X-Neal Matuska[6]

5. AK47-Knick Stewart[1]

6. 33-Mike Merrell[5]

Top Choice Masonry A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]

2. 25-Chase Brewer[3]

3. 1-Paul White[4]

4. 31-Mason Smith[7]

5. 48-Caden McCreary[8]

6. 48X-Neal Matuska[1]

7. 36-Kevin Reed[6]

8. 91-Craig Oakes[11]

9. AK47-Knick Stewart[10]

10. 63-Chris Williams[9]

11. 33-Mike Merrell[12]

12. 21K-Kobe Simpson[2]