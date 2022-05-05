BUSCH LIGHT NIGHT THIS SATURDAY!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is Busch Light Night! It’s week #3 for the Knoxville Championship Series continues with 410, 360 and Pace Performance Pro Sprint Cars!

This Saturday Night we will also run the make-up main event for the Pro Sprints from the April 23rd Pella Motors/KRAIG Ford night!

The other main events that were postponed, due to the rain, will be made up. They are tentatively scheduled for May 14 for the 360s and May 21 for the 410s.

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 3:30pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:30pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Teens – $10; Children 12 and under – free. Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.