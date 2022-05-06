Allstar Performance Event List: May 6-8, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 6-8, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, May 6, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region
Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance
Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, May 7, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS Oil Capital Racing Series
Canyon Speedway Park Peoria, AZ Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Colorado National Speedway Dacono, CO Englewood Racing Association
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Cotton Bowl Speedway Pagie, TX Southern United Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Evans Mills Raceway Park Evans Mills, NY 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Greater Cumberland Raceway Cumberland, PA United Racing Club
Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS ASCS Mid-South Region
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS Sooner Region
Macon Speedway Macon, IL POWRi National Midget League
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars
Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Nevada Speedway Nevada, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Northline Speedway Hidden Valley, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Park Jefferson International Speedway Jefferson, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Rocket Raceway Park Petty, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sonic Speedway Swan Hill, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Interstate Racing Association
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday, May 8, 2022

Adams County Speedway Quincy, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars