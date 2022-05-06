Allstar Performance Event List: May 6-8, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 6-8, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, May 6, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Penn Can Speedway Susquehanna, PA Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Rapid Speedway Rock Rapids, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, May 7, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS Oil Capital Racing Series Canyon Speedway Park Peoria, AZ Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Colorado National Speedway Dacono, CO Englewood Racing Association Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Cotton Bowl Speedway Pagie, TX Southern United Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Evans Mills Raceway Park Evans Mills, NY 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Greater Cumberland Raceway Cumberland, PA United Racing Club Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS ASCS Mid-South Region Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged Super Sportsman Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS Sooner Region Macon Speedway Macon, IL POWRi National Midget League Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars Murray County Speedway Slayton, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Nevada Speedway Nevada, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Northline Speedway Hidden Valley, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Park Jefferson International Speedway Jefferson, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rocket Raceway Park Petty, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sonic Speedway Swan Hill, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Interstate Racing Association Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday, May 8, 2022