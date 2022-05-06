Allstar Performance Event List: May 6-8, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 6-8, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, May 6, 2022
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Boyd Raceway
|Boyd, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Penn Can Speedway
|Susquehanna, PA
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Rapid Speedway
|Rock Rapids, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, May 7, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Adobe Mountain Speedway
|Glendale, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Canyon Speedway Park
|Peoria, AZ
|Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Colorado National Speedway
|Dacono, CO
|Englewood Racing Association
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Pagie, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|United Sprint League
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Evans Mills Raceway Park
|Evans Mills, NY
|350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Greater Cumberland Raceway
|Cumberland, PA
|United Racing Club
|Greenville Speedway
|Greenville, MS
|ASCS Mid-South Region
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|POWRi National Midget League
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars
|Murray County Speedway
|Slayton, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Nevada Speedway
|Nevada, MO
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Northline Speedway
|Hidden Valley, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Park Jefferson International Speedway
|Jefferson, SD
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rocket Raceway Park
|Petty, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sonic Speedway
|Swan Hill, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|Interstate Racing Association
|Texarkana 67 Speedway
|Texarkana, AR
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Woodhull Raceway
|Woodhull, NY
|Patriot Sprint Tour
Sunday, May 8, 2022
|Adams County Speedway
|Quincy, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars