Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports Win Again at Placerville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders and Dale Miller Motorsports are making the most of their limited schedule together in 2022. In what was just the team’s second start of the season together on Saturday night, Sanders racked his second feature event win in the potent No. 4SA entry as he was strong on the ¼ mile bullring on Saturday.

“I didn’t get off to the best start in the feature event, and kind of got into an early chess match with Landon Brooks,” Justin Sanders said. “Able to get into the lead, our car felt really good in the slick, probably the best we have ever had it, and it let us get through traffic and get another win.”

Saturday’s Mother Day Madness event saw Sanders time the Thompson’s Buick-GMC/Thompson’s Jeep-Ram/Dale Miller Septic backed No. 4SA in fourth fastest, which would be vital to have a chance at the redraw.

Lining up second in his heat race on a very fast Placerville Speedway surface, Sanders would get a great jump as he got by CJ Humphries to take second. Chasing after Chase Johnson for the top spot, Sanders would settle into his second position as his qualifying effort would put him in the redraw by simply transferring.

Moving into the redraw, Lady Luck would be on the Aromas, CA drivers’ side as the lone pill left in the bag would be the ‘one’ which put him on the front row of the feature event as he looked for his third win of the season at the famed bullring.

Leading the field to green alongside Landon Brooks, Sanders would jump to the bottom as Brooks went high and put Sanders in the second position. Stalking Brooks for the first three laps, Sanders would use a lap four restart to pounce on the youngster as he jumped into the race lead.

Setting a strong pace out front, Sanders was very good in traffic though would feel pressure from Tanner Carrick on a couple of occasions late in the race.

Able to fend off Carrick’s advances, Sanders would open his lead back up as he cruised to the win by nearly a second over second running Carrick.

“Despite only running two races together so far this year, I really have to thank Dale and Tara Miller for a great car and working so hard with me,” Sanders said. “We may not have a ton of races together, but were going to do our best to run well and win when we do team up.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic, Inc., North County Plastering, 24 Hour Road Side Service, Anrak Corporation, Smith Titanium, Absolute Auto Glass, Frank’s Body Shop, Champion Brands Racing Oil, Rider Racing Engines, Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 2, Wins- 2, Top-5’s-2, Top-10’s-2

ON TAP: The next event for Dale Miller Motorsports and Justin Sanders will be a double header with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour this weekend as they invade Tulare, CA on Friday and Hanford, CA on Saturday,