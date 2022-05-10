Woodhull Raceway Postponement Now Sets Up PST Platinum Tour Opener at Outlaw Speedway on Tuesday, May 17

(Dundee, NY) It has undoubtedly been a unique start to the 2022 season for the 20th season of the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour. Between delays in getting tires supplied for the Outlaw Spring Nationals and then Mother Nature playing a factor this past weekend at Woodhull Raceway, the tour will now try to begin their season on a unique Tuesday night event at Outlaw Speedway.

The Woodhull Raceway event has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 23.

As previously announced, in all events in 2022, this race will pay $3,000 to win and $300 to qualify to go towards the $5,000 to win the championship in the 11 race season.

Outlaw Speedway is the most storied track in the organization’s history hosting well over 50 events and some of the highest paying races. The Patriots will be joining the Short Track Super Series and the crate sportsman for just a three-division program.

Tuesday’s race will be the Patriot’s only event held in May before an aggressive June schedule when the tour visits three half-mile tracks in Selinsgrove (June 11), Utica Rome (June 17), and Fonda (June 25).

In the 2021 season opener at Outlaw Speedway, Davie Franek and Jordan Thomas went wing to wing, lap after lap, where Davie Franek took home the win. In the Outlaw Summer Nationals event, Kunkletown, Pennsylvania’s Ryan Smith got by Jared Zimbardi in the final laps to score the win. After winning his first career series championship, Jordan Thomas was also a winner at Outlaw Speedway during the October Dutch Hoag Memorial weekend.

All these drivers, among many others, are expected to be in attendance come Tuesday night for the $3000 payday.

If you cannot make it, Tuesday night’s event will be streaming on Flo Racing. For more information, fans can visit patriotsprinttour.com and connect with us socially by liking us on Facebook and following @PatriotSprints on Instagram and Twitter.