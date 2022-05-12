Peter Murphy Classic on tap for SCCT this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – May 10, 2022…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is locked and loaded to take part in both nights of the “Peter Murphy Classic” this Friday and Saturday.

The event has become one of the more anticipated weekends all season long in Central California. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is eager to compete alongside the NARC 410s each night at the show. The ‘Classic’ begins this Friday at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway, before finishing up at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford on Saturday.

The PMC is organized by now retired racer Peter Murphy, who suffered injuries during a racing crash at the Antioch Speedway on July 20, 2013. The accident ultimately forced him to step out of the seat, having suffered a traumatic brain injury, ligament damage in his neck, shoulder and knees, along with a compressed T-3 vertebra.

The following year he arranged the inaugural Peter Murphy Classic and received rave reviews for it. This season we celebrate the eighth edition of the event and it’s shaping up to be one of the best yet.

“I really want this weekend to be a memorable one for all the fans and teams once again,” said Murphy, who now fills the role of Promoter at Keller Auto Speedway. “I still can’t thank everyone enough for all they did after my accident. It was so humbling to have support from people all over the world. This is a way for me to continue giving back and show how much I appreciate the sport we all love. We’re excited to have the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the Peter Murphy Classic both nights with NARC.”

With two races complete for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour it’s Aromas racer Justin Sanders who sits atop the standings. Fremont’s Shane Golobic is only three markers back in second, while Roseville’s Sean Becker sits three digits out of the lead in third. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg and Modesto’s Tony Gomes round out the top-five. Both nights at the event will be co-sanctioned with the locally based Kings of Thunder Winged 360s.

The Peter Murphy Classic muffler rule will follow track protocols at both Thunderbowl Raceway and Keller Auto Speedway, which mirrors the NARC 410 rule.

Adult grandstand tickets on Friday May 13th at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway cost $30, while bleacher tickets are $25. Kids 6-12 are $15 in the grandstands and $13 in the bleachers. Senior grandstand seats will be $28 and senior bleacher tickets are $23. Kids five and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate.

Front gate opens at 4pm, with pit meeting scheduled for 5:15 and cars on track around 5:30.

Adult tickets at Keller Auto Speedway on Saturday May 14th cost $25 while Juniors ages 7-17, Seniors 62 plus and Military cost $20. Kids six and under are free. Ticket can be purchased at https://www.myracepass.com/events/394395/tickets/ or at the gate.

Front gate opens at 4pm, with pit meeting scheduled for 4:30 and cars on track shortly after.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

The Keller Auto Speedway is a 3/8-mile clay oval and is located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.