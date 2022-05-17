“Mr. May” Bobby Parrow Looking For Continued CRSA Success at LOLR

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – One of the more anticipated CRSA Sprints series kickoffs in recent history is set to kick off on Saturday night in Canandaigua, NY at Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway. Saturday night will start a 16-race schedule that will span the states of New York and Pennsylvania to crown the 2022 Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints champion.

If this past weekend at Land of Legends Raceway was any indication of how the season opener could go- all eyes in the pit area will be on the Tom Fletcher-owned No. 53. Waterloo, NY ace Bobby Parrow took advantage in slower traffic with a bad fast racecar to maneuver by Rookie John Smith’s No. 23 to take the lead with less than 5 laps to go.

Smith has been a shining star only three races into his 305 Sprint Car career, nearly nailing down his first win Saturday night. The former Malcolm Lane owned and prepared chassis has been firing on all cylinders for Smith, a graduate of the 600cc Micro Sprint ranks.

But it was Parrow finding that early season fire that he had in 2021 when he swept the first two shows at LOLR, including the CRSA event held there on 5/22/2021 where Parrow was narrowly edged by Alysha Bay. Parrow was awarded that win after post race tech to secure his first ever CRSA Sprints victory.

Eight days later the “Mr. May” of the CRSA Sprints would notch his second career win in a thriller with Darryl Ruggles at Weedsport Speedway.

Jeff Trombley returns to CRSA competition as a now four-time champion after an impressive battle all season in 2021 with Josh Flint, Trevor Years, Dana Wagner and breakout competitor Kyle Pierce. Trombley also picked up a CRSA Sprints win last year at Land of Legends behind the wheel of Warren Alexson’s No. 3a.

Other home turf defenders this weekend will include the first two 305 Sprint Car winners of the season at LOLR. Darryl Ruggles won on Opening Night- something he hadn’t done at LOLR in seven years. Brandyn Griffin held on late to hold off Ruggles to win in LOLR’s second week of competition. Griffin has been strong and would love nothing more than to add a CRSA victory to his racing resume.

Pits open early for sprint car teams on Saturday with a pit sweep at 3:15PM and pit gates officially opening at 3:30PM. A driver’s meeting will take place at 5:10PM with Heat in Engines and Hot Laps rolling off at 5:30PM. Race time is 6:30PM with live coverage 100% for FREE on www.landoflegendstv.com starting at 6:15PM.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for 2022 include A-Verdi Storage Containers, Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Pit Stop Convenience Stores, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Eagle Enterprises, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, DisBatch Brewing Company, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.