Family Night Four Division Show This Saturday!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway returns to racing action at 7 p.m. this Saturday, May 21, with the first four division racing program of the season featuring the USAC East Coast wingless sprint cars, PASS 305 sprint cars, limited late models, and roadrunners on A&A Auto Stores Family Night.

Family Night will offer free general admission for students ages 17 and under. Adult general admission is set at just $15. Grandstand and pit gates will open at 5 p.m.

This Saturday will mark the first of two appearances by the popular Rapid Tire USAC East Coast wingless sprint cars in a 25-lap feature. Alex Bright of Collegeville won two of the three races for the division last year at the track with Briggs Danner of Allentown also picking up a win.

The Apache Tree Service PASS 305 sprint cars will be making their second appearance of the season in a 20-lap feature. Ken Duke of Selinsgrove was awarded the win in the season opener on April 2.

Making their first start of the season, the MAPCO Machine Shop limited late models will compete in a 20-lap feature paying $1,200 to win. Devin Hart of Port Royal scored three wins and the track title last year. Also picking up two wins each last year were Trent Brenneman of Mifflintown and Andrew Yoder of Middleburg.

The A&A Auto Stores roadrunners will compete in their fourth 12-lap race of the season this weekend with Nathan Romig of McClure leading the standings by 50 points over Matt Ney of Gordon. Three roadrunner races have produced three different winners with Levi Vial of Bloomsburg, Brad Mitch of McClure, and Bob Bussey of Northumberland taking the victories.

Selinsgrove Speedway will present a special Thursday evening race on May 26 featuring the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars, Selinsgrove Ford super late models, and Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The “Thursday Thunder” show sponsored by Riteway Sealing & Paving will start at 7:30 p.m.

For the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can also be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2022:

RACING:

USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars

PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars

Limited Late Models

Roadrunners

TIMES:

Grandstand & Pit Gates: 5PM

Qualifying: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $15

Students Ages 17 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes (All Ages) $30