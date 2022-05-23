Ensign Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 22, 2022) — Geoff Ensign won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Jake Scott, Brandon Spencer, Cody Trammell, and Kyle Shipley rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, May 22, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 04-Geoff Ensign[3]

2. 77AU-Todd Hobson[2]

3. 5M-Matthew McDonald[1]

4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[4]

5. 38P-Seth Parker[5]

6. 73-Blake Vermillion[6]

7. 24M-Hunter Maddox[7]

8. 19-Dan Clodfelter[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[3]

2. 36D-Dave Darland[2]

3. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[6]

4. 33-Jake Scott[7]

5. 27-Evan Mosley[5]

6. 16B-Harley Burns[4]

7. 99-Alec Sipes[1]

8. 55-Josh Hodge[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 53-Brayden Fox[3]

2. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]

3. 77-AJ Hopkins[4]

4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[6]

5. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]

6. 27T-Cody Trammell[7]

7. 81G-Rylan Gray[5]

8. 20-Steve Thomas[9]

9. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 04-Geoff Ensign[2]

2. 33-Jake Scott[11]

3. 22-Brandon Spencer[6]

4. 27T-Cody Trammell[18]

5. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[8]

6. 27-Evan Mosley[14]

7. 5-Jesse Vermillion[12]

8. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[15]

9. 36D-Dave Darland[5]

10. 53-Brayden Fox[3]

11. 73-Blake Vermillion[16]

12. 16B-Harley Burns[17]

13. 38P-Seth Parker[13]

14. 81G-Rylan Gray[21]

15. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[10]

16. 77AU-Todd Hobson[4]

17. 99-Alec Sipes[20]

18. 5M-Matthew McDonald[7]

19. 55-Josh Hodge[23]

20. 20-Steve Thomas[24]

21. 24M-Hunter Maddox[19]

22. 77-AJ Hopkins[9]

23. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[25]

24. 24P-Tye Mihocko[1]

25. 19-Dan Clodfelter[22]