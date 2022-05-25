Memorial Day weekend double header up next for SCCT in Stockton and Marysville

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…The most aggressive stretch of the season for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards commences this weekend with events at the Stockton Dirt Track and Marysville Raceway.

The Memorial Day weekend two-step begins with the “Jimmy Sills Classic” at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds situated Stockton Dirt Track on Saturday.

During his storied career Sills tallied numerous major accomplishments including six wins at the Dirt Cup in Washington, which ranks number one all-time. In addition to that and his three USAC Silver Crown titles, the “Professor” also scored big wins at the Oval Nationals, the Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic, Ohio Speedweek, the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial, Tribute to Gary Patterson and countless other major events.

On Sunday the attention shifts to Marysville Raceway for the 22nd “Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial,” which marks the second ever appearance for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour at the quarter-mile.

Racing was an overwhelming passion of the Hall family. They epitomized the great strengths of being at the forefront of the sport when it came to on-track racing and off-track promotions. Mel Hall believed in a united Sprint Car traveling organization and in the early 1990’s was one of the founding fathers of the Civil War Series, which is fundamentally what the Sprint Car Challenge Tour continues in the Golden State.

With four races complete Fremont’s Shane Golobic sits on top of the SCCT standings heading into the Stockton/ Marysville double header. After sweeping the Peter Murphy Classic the 30-year-old possesses a four-point lead over Aromas racer Justin Sanders. Roseville’s Sean Becker, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg and Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez complete the top-five.

The busy string of races over the next month will also see the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in competition at the Silver Dollar Speedway for the “Tyler Wolf Memorial” on Saturday June 4th, followed by the “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday June 11th and a visit to the Petaluma Speedway on Saturday June 18th.

It will certainly be a massive stretch in the fight for the $10,000-to-win SCCT championship, along with firming up a spot among the top-32 of points to be eligible for the “Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational” in Chico on September 7th. This weekend’s muffler rule will follow the SCCT rulebook. Either the Large Flowmaster or Large Spintech Muffler is required each night.

Adult tickets at the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday May 28th cost $25 while seniors 65+, kids 5-12 and military cost $20. Children four and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day. The pit gate will open at 1pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will take place at 4pm and cars on track around 4:30pm with hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and racing to follow.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.

Adult tickets at Marysville Raceway on Sunday May 29th cost $24 while seniors 62+ and juniors 12-15 cost $20. Kids 6-11 are $8, with five and under being admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022 or at the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4:30pm. The pit meeting will take place at 5pm and cars on track around 5:30pm with hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and racing to follow.

The Marysville Raceway is located in Marysville, California. From the Junction of HWY 70 and HWY 20 (12th Street), go a quarter-mile east on HWY 20. Turn south onto Ramirez Road for 1.5 miles. The physical address is 1468 Simpson Ln, Marysville, CA 95901.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Flo Racing, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, Bianchi Farms, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Quick Time Energy and Mortgage and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

………