T.J.’s Notebook from the 2022 Little 500: the Humble Champion

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(May 30, 2022) — Tyler Roahrig still seemed to be in shock last Saturday night that he was standing in victory lane at Anderson Speedway for the second time after winning the Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW. While going through all the obligations of the winner.

In each interview he gave, the first thing he mentioned was apologizing for an incident that most onlookers agreed was not his fault that caused a contending car to fall out of the race. And that he at times is in shock of his accomplishments in sprint car racing because, in his own words is “just a late model guy”.

What Roahrig doesn’t realize, or won’t go on records saying, is he’s not just a good late model or sprint car guy; he’s a great race car driver.

Now being witness to Roahrig’s talents with and without fenders I view him as a rare talent that has stayed on the local scene and is a threat to win in any race car he straps into. The better part is even with all his success Roahrig remains one of the humblest young drivers in the pit area, quick to defer the credit to his crew and supporters around him.

After the strange, chain reaction accident that saw Roahrig spin out and Bobby Santos end up upside down all while in a heated battle for position, Santos walked over to Roahrig’s car. Santos, not one to mince words or let someone know when he is unhappy, shook Roahrig’s hand and looked over his race car to the point where track officials almost had to drag him away from giving Roahrig feedback.

Roahrig is the kind of talent that can make someone like me who is focused on the sprint car beat and the topics I am working on for the website, put away my notes, and pay attention to the other division he might be racing in to see what is going to happen.

If Roahrig is reading this, your name does belong among the legends you named off as multiple time winners with the same honor, prestige and reverence as they are seen with.

Other Notes….